Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Her Incredibly Long Legs In New Instagram Update

Actress Kate Beckinsale pleased her massive Instagram following with a sexy new photo showing the stunning 46-year-old basking on a white couch with her statuesque legs put on display for the world to see.

Beckinsale is considered one of the sexiest women in Hollywood, and she loves showing off on her social media page. In her latest snapshot, the glowing brunette is seen relaxing while dressed in Yanina Couture. The black skirt of her dress fans out beneath her like a silken pool. Her hair looks extra voluminous. The caramel highlights practically glow beneath a massive overhead lamp. Hairstylist Sonia Duchaussoy styled Beckinsale for this photo, and Chase Aston did her make-up. Unfortunately, due to how far away the actress is from the camera, we can’t quite see her make-up.

It’s not entirely apparent what this photo is from, but due to the set-up, designer outfit, and styling, we can assume it’s an outtake from one of Beckinsale’s many modelesque photoshoots.

However, easily, the most eye-catching item in this picture is Beckinsale’s incredibly lithe legs. Freshly shaven and moisturized, they literally glow in the lighting. She was gifted with legs that go on for days. Her strappy high heels add on a few inches to make them look even longer than usual.

Aside from the glamour of the picture, it wouldn’t be a true Beckinsale update without a cheeky caption or activity going on. Not only is Beckinsale notoriously gorgeous, but she is also hilarious and loves to poke fun at herself and her followers on Instagram. In this picture, she is picking through “a box of boozy chocolates,” perhaps between set-ups for the photo op.

Thanks to her witty personality, many of Beckinsale’s followers often like to play along with the actress and banter with her in the comments section of her photos.

“I really want to drink some red on that couch just to feel dangerous,” teased one fan. They also added a fitting wine glass emoji to their comment.

“Get your feet off the couch! Were you raised in a barn??” joked another follower.

Another person got a little distracted by the positioning of the lamp, and they stated, “The perspective of that lamp is making me question my sanity…..”

The actress has been heating up Instagram quite a bit this December, and it’s only day four. A couple of days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Beckinsale posted some jaw-dropping photos of herself in a tiny brown string bikini while on vacation in Mexico.