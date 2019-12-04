Meghan Trainor Announces Tour With Maroon 5 In White Star-Studded Bra & Sheer Garment

Meghan Trainor is going on tour with Maroon 5 and has announced the news via an Instagram post. The “All About That Bass” chart-topper made sure she caught the attention of her 10.5 million followers by making sure they had their eyes on her in the saucy snap and didn’t scroll past the post.

In a photo taken from the knees up, Trainor stunned in a white star-studded bra. Over the top, she wore a sheer long-sleeved garment that also went around her neck. Meghan displayed her stomach and paired the ensemble with ripped high-waisted light blue jeans.

She accessorized herself with a huge bold gold ring and bracelet while her blond hair was pulled back off her face. Trainor flashed her pearly whites directly at the camera and appeared to be very happy. The “Let You Be Right” songstress applied colorful eyeshadow and owned acrylic nails.

The image was taken from a low angle, therefore, the image made Meghan look like she was surrounded by the pretty clear sky.

For her caption, she told fans she was going back on tour in capital letters. The “Dear Future Husband” hitmaker expressed that she would be joining Maroon 5 on their North American tour next year and added the hashtag “M5TOUR2020.”

Trainor told her followers to come dance with her at one of the upcoming shows. She also stated that she will be performing some new tracks that will be taken from her upcoming album, Treat Myself.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 61,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be popular with her fans.

“I’M SO EXCITED, I AM GONNA GO TO THE INDIANA SHOW!!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Your beauty is unmatched,” another shared.

“Can’t wait to see you, you are stunningly beautiful!!” a third follower remarked.

“YESSSS I’LL BE THERE. Maybe we can meet again!! Miss you!!” a fourth fan commented.

According to Maroon 5’s official website, the North American leg is scheduled to start on May 30 in Chula Vista, Southern California at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre. Trainor will open up for the “She Will Be Loved” band until September. Some dates will also see Leon Bridges support.

On January 31, Meghan will release her third studio album, Treat Myself, which she has been teasing since 2018. The album artwork sees Trainor up-close with her hair falling in front of her face while she sports a soft expression directly at the camera. Her name and album title appear at the bottom center of the artwork in capital letters.