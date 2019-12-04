Alexis Ren Flaunts Killer Legs In Over-The-Knee Boots & Tan Trench Coat

Alexis Ren delighted her legion of loyal Instagram followers with another smoking hot set of pictures. Over the past few weeks, the model has been sharing a wide variety of photos for her 13 million-plus fans. While the brunette bombshell regularly flaunts her killer figure, she also shares some fashion-forward photos as well. In her most recent share, the beauty dazzled in a sexy but chic number.

In the new post, Ren shared not just one but four new photos for her fans. The first photo in the deck showed the model striking a pose in profile on what appeared to be a rooftop. She wore her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The stunner covered herself in an oversized trench coat that draped off her shoulders.

The second photo in the series showed the bombshell striking a slightly different pose. This snap gave fans a better glimpse of her sexy ensemble. The beauty flaunted her toned and tanned stems while rocking a pair of black over-the-knee boots that had pretty high heels. In the last two images in the series, the beauty struck slightly different poses while still flaunting her gorgeous legs.

In the caption of the photo, Ren mentioned that it takes strength to rebuild yourself. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from fans with over 243,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to gush over her killer figure while countless others raved over her chic outfit. A few other fans took time to chime in using emoji.

“Thank u, u blessed my timeline. I can’t get over how beautiful you are,” one follower gushed.

“Ooo where did you get this coat and those boots please?!” another asked.

“You are awesome and beautiful, I love you so much,” added a third fan, along with a series of red heart and flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty sizzled in another gorgeous shot, that time in an outfit that was a little bit more revealing. In the image, Ren posed against a white-colored backdrop while rocking a sheer white shirt dress that hit well above her knee, showing off her toned and tanned legs. She went totally pantless in the snapshot, so it comes as no shock that the post racked up over 302,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments.