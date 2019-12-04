Leah Remini Thrills Fans With Throwback From Her ’90s Role On ‘Cheers’ After Her ‘Holiday Shenanigans’

The actress went back nearly 30 years to express her frustration over her holiday eating.

Leah Remini gave fans a blast from the past by posting an Instagram throwback photo taken from her guest role on Cheers nearly 30 years ago. One week after she shared a sultry salsa throwback video starring her and husband Angelo Pagan, the actress poked fun at a face she made in a Cheers episode from the early 1990s.

The flashback photo features a young Remini in a scene with Cheers veteran Rhea Perlman. A leather-jacketed Leah looks beyond annoyed as her TV mom talks to her in the scene from the classic NBC sitcom.

In the caption to the pic, Remini wrote that the photo depicts how she is feeling about getting a treadmill workout in after her “holiday shenanigans.” The photo comes a few days after Remini posted an Instagram video that showed her eating a plateful of Thanksgiving leftovers and asking a friend, “When does the holiday eating end?”

While several fans commented that they can feel Leah’s pain in regard to the holiday eating game, others were more interested in the fact that she guest-starred on Cheers back in the day.

“Omg, I love that pic. I forgot you were on Cheers. I was a huge fan, perfect!” one fan wrote.

“You were the perfect choice as Carla’s daughter,” another added.

“As long as you don’t have to ‘Clavin,'” a third fan wrote, referencing John Ratzenberger’s mailman character on the classic TV hit.

“That also looks like a ‘Stacey Carosi’ look too!” another fan added.

Around the same time she was on Cheers, Remini played Stacey Carosi on the NBC sitcom Saved by the Bell.

Loading...

For those who need a refresher, Remini made two appearances on Cheers, playing Serafina Tortelli, the sassy daughter of Perlman’s sharp-tongued barmaid character, Carla. Remini first appeared on the show in 1991 in the episode “Unplanned Parenthood,” according to IMDB.

The young actress returned to the Emmy-winning sitcom two years later for the 1993 episode “Loathe and Marriage.” In the memorable Cheers episode, Carla hosted a shotgun wedding for her pregnant daughter at Melville’s, the seafood joint located above the popular Boston bar that served as the centerpiece for the show.

While Remini is best known for her long-running role on the CBS comedy The King of Queens, she has recently been reminding fans of her classic TV past. Last month, the sitcom star shared a throwback photo from an early role on the ABC series Living Dolls. Remini played a teen model on the short-lived sitcom back in 1989.