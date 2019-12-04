Tia Mowry Shows Off Post-Baby Weight Loss 18-Months After Baby: ‘Embrace Yourself, Ladies!’

Tia's proudly revealing her progress in the gym.

Tia Mowry, also known as Tia Mowry-Hardrict, proudly showed off her post-baby weight loss and her progress getting back into shape after becoming a mom for the second time in a new Instagram post. The 41-year-old actress once again got very candid about her struggles to bounce back after baby in the new post shared on December 3 as she shared two videos of herself working out with her 7 million followers.

The inspiring upload was first made up of a clip of the beauty getting in an outdoor workout in her gym gear. Tia treated her 7 million followers to a look at herself in a black tank top and skin-tight black leggings with a blue strip all the way up her leg as she exercised.

With her dark hair tied up away from her face in a tight bun and a pair of large hoop earrings in her ears, the mom of two repeatedly took a big step back and lifted her knee up towards the wall.

She didn’t reveal exactly when that video was taken, but she urged fans to swipe right to the second video to see how much weight she’s lost and how much she’s progressed 18 months after she welcomed her daughter into the world.

In the second video, the mom of two rocked another black top, this time with tight black gym leggings with gray and white stripes across her thighs.

Tia undoubtedly looked more toned, as well as happy and healthy, in the second video as she proudly showed off all her progress in the gym.

The Family Reunion star appeared to go makeup-free for her workout and still looked stunning as she put in a whole lot of hard work as she slid her leg backwards and forwards.

She revealed in the caption that the two-video upload was posted to encourage other moms to feel more confident after baby, as she told her fellow moms to “embrace” themselves after giving birth.

Tamera Mowry‘s identical twin wrote in the caption that it had taken her 18 months to start “feeling like [herself] again” as she urged her followers to practice self-care.

Both clips were set to the sound of Beyonce‘s empowering 2011 hit, “Run The World (Girls).”

The upload has received more than 188,000 likes in the first 21 hours since Tia shared it with her followers, while the comments section was overrun with praise for the actress.

“I love you! Thank you for being real and showing young women that you don’t have to starve yourself, chop up your body after giving birth,” one fan commented on the upload.

“The snap back isn’t the most important thing. Take your time and do what’s right for you both mentally and physically,” they added.

Another impressed fan wrote, “Love that you the REAL progress and not the photoshopped body. It help me alot with my insecurities. I am 11 months post baby.”

Tia has been very open about her struggles to lose weight after she and husband Cory Hardrict welcomed their daughter Cairo into the world in May 2018.

Back in October, the beauty proudly showed off her post-baby body in a skin-tight blue onesie as she shared a powerful message about getting back in shape and how she was called “fat” after giving birth.