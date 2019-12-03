Kate Upton Rocks Tight White Dress & Windswept Hair In Gorgeous New Beach Photo

Kate Upton is smoking-hot in her most recent Instagram share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Upton has never been one to shy away from flaunting her killer figure for fans on her page in a wide-range of stunning outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie and a ton of other sexy ensembles. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the beauty struck a pose on the beach.

In the gorgeous snap, the model did not specifically mention where she was. However, in the caption, she shared that it is “sweater weather.” Upton struck a pose front and center, sitting in the sand with a body of water just behind her. She put both hands in her hair in the shot while her long locks blew around in the wind. The model could also be seen rocking a face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

The model had her amazing figure on full display for her followers while clad in a tight-fitting white sweater dress that clung to her every curve. The hot dress also featured a turtleneck top as the weather appeared to be a little bit chilly — wherever she was.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her followers with over 20,000 likes and 90-plus comments.

Some of the beauty’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few others had no words for the shot and simply chimed in using their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart emoji.

“You are a Angel from heaven,” one follower wrote on the photo, adding a few pink heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Wow how beautiful and so beautiful,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS, LOVE YOU KATE,” a third social media user added.

“There seriously has to be a law to be this beautiful,” one more commented.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Upton sizzled in another stunning shot, this time in a beautiful yellow floral dress with a thigh-high slit. Once again, she struck a pose as the beach while she ran her hands through her long, blond locks. Like her most recent social media share, that one earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans with over 124,000 likes and 400-plus comments.