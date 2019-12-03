Cosplay Model Liz Katz Rocks A Bra & Booty Shorts, Teases Fans With ‘Pinnacle Of White Girl Dance Videos’

Cosplay queen Liz Katz shared a fun, bold video via her Instagram page Monday night. She was clearly embracing the chance to be a bit silly as she danced for her fans; she was the first to admit that this clip wasn’t exactly made up of high-quality, impressive moves.

The short video clip featured Liz dancing to Will Smith’s “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.” In it, the 31-year-old blond bombshell wore a nude-colored bra, form-fitting black workout shorts and a pair of sneakers. She had her hair pulled back in a loose, messy ponytail and appeared to be wearing a choker necklace along with a cat-ears headband.

Liz made it quite clear that she knew her dance moves in this particular clip were more for enjoyment than for impressing anybody. Despite perhaps missing some finesse in her moves, the cosplay vixen obviously had plenty of fun, and her fans went wild for the video post.

Viewers got to see plenty of Liz’s cleavage along with her flat tummy and slim legs as she bounced around and shook her hips. Her mouth was slightly open throughout much of the short clip as she showcased her campy moves and threw herself 100 percent into her light-hearted performance.

Fans of the cosplay star did not hesitate to show their love for this Instagram video. By Tuesday morning, the clip was viewed more than 215,000 times and received more than 45,000 likes. Nearly 800 of Liz’s 1 million followers added comments — and it looks like it was virtually all love and fun.

“@lizkatzofficial this video put the biggest smile on my face,” shared one of Liz’s fans.

“This is so hot!” declared another follower.

“Prob the best dance right now, prove me wrong,” quipped someone else.

“I’d totally make fun of you for the blatant white girl dancing, but you’re too sexy. D*mn you, Liz,” teased one more fan of the cosplay queen.

If fans think that the ensemble in the video looked familiar, there’s a reason for that. Not long ago, she posted an incredibly sultry video while wearing the same outfit. In that case, she was dancing and writhing to “Sex and Candy” and went with a sexy vibe rather than the funky route seen in the new video.

Whether Liz is going for laughs with a silly “white girl” dance video or flaunting her incredible figure with the goal of raising pulses, her fans go wild over her posts. The cosplay vixen doesn’t usually wait long between her Instagram posts, so her followers will be anxiously waiting to see what she shares next.