Ariel Winter Sizzles In Skintight Pants And A Plunging Lace Top While Clinging To A Garlic Swing

Ariel Winter brings out her playful and sexy side at an art exhibition.

Ariel Winter was decked out in all black at the Dumpling & Associates pop-up art exhibition at ROW DTLA on opening night in Los Angeles, California, on Monday. She displayed her petite figure as she let out her playful and sexy side posing both on the red carpet and on a couple of unusual displays at the event.

The Modern Family star looked smoking hot in a pair of black, shiny, body-hugging pants that clung to her every curve. As seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the bottoms were ankle-length and appeared to be glossy and wet, which made her shine with every move she made. The racy top that Ariel Winter was wearing was covered in black lace. It appeared to be a bodysuit that featured a sheer back to reveal some skin. The front had plenty of intricate lace throughout.

The plunging neckline showed a hint of cleavage. The lacy top was the perfect combination paired with the skintight pants. At one point, the 21-year-old actress threw on a chic leather jacket to give the outfit a little different look to it. The leather and lace combo showed off not only her incredible figure but also her own unique sense of style.

Ariel’s shoes consisted of black heels that featured a strap across the top and a strap wrapped around her ankle. She had her toenails painted bright red for a little pop of color. However, she kept her long polished fingernails clear. Her raven-colored hair was styled with soft curls cascading down her shoulders. She opted for smoky eye color, black eyeliner, and long lush lashes using black mascara. There was only a tiny hint of color on her cheekbones and a medium pale lip color to complete the entire look.

Ariel had no problem getting a little playful and sexy as she posed while straddling the huge garlic swing that was displayed at the event. She also hopped into a bowl full of blue balls called The Dumpling Pool as she gave a sultry pose for the snapping cameras. It looked like she was having a blast taking in all the unusual displays.

According to the description given by Dumpling & Associates, the event was filled with “multi-sensory dumpling-themed installations that merge tradition, culture, optimism, and inclusivity.”

Ariel Winter is no stranger to showing off some skin. Just recently, the actress was seen in a cleavage-baring pink top, as The Inquisitr had previously reported. She flew to the Netherlands as she enjoyed the sights of Holland and other fun places.