Simone Biles Rocks A Gray Bikini And Takes Her Tumbling Skills To The Water

The Olympic gymnast performed a series of flips after leaping off of a high platform.

Simone Biles proved that she doesn’t need uneven bars, a beam, or a spring floor to show off her amazing tumbling skills. On Sunday, the Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to share a video of her daring leap from a platform high above the ocean. She performed an impressive series of aerial rotations before plunging into the water.

In the video, Simone is rocking a sporty gray bikini that showcases her sculpted, athletic physique. The incredibly talented 22-year-old gymnast is standing on the edge of a wooden platform that has been erected over a part of the sea where it’s deep enough for adventurous swimmers to jump. Simone Biles is at least 15 feet up in the air, and she’s standing with her back to the water. She has her heels hanging off of the edge of the high platform, and her right knee is slightly bent.

Simone is shown leaping backward, throwing her arms over her head, and arching her body in the air like a professional diver before twisting and somersaulting multiple times. Her long braids whip around her as she spins and flips, and she makes a big splash when she hits the water feet-first.

While Simone Biles’ high dive didn’t exactly meet Olympic standards, her 3.7 million followers were thoroughly impressed by her casual display of skill and athleticism.

Simone’s video received over 343,000 likes in the span of a few hours, including one from her former Dancing with the Stars partner Sasha Farber. He wasn’t the only celebrity who watched the video.

“I hurt my neck just watching this,” wrote The Bachelor star Colton Underwood.

A few of Simone’s followers were so impressed by her video that they suggested that she should try to win a medal or two in a different Olympic event.

“Go ahead and get some golds in diving too!!” wrote one fan.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if you were able to retire from gymnastics, start diving and become an Olympic champ in that as well,” another remarked.

“You dismounted into the ocean,” a third fan observed, comparing Simone’s leap to one of her balance beam routines.

According to Popsugar, Simone Biles and her boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr., have been vacationing in Belize, so this is likely where her video was filmed. Simone’s Instagram followers know that she’s not shy about showing off her bikini body, and she’s pictured rocking a wild leopard print two-piece in one recent photo with her man.

While Simone Biles’ vacation video had many of her followers calling for her to switch Olympic sports, this isn’t likely to happen anytime soon. In October, Simone won her fifth World Championship all-around gold medal, and she’s working toward making the top of the podium again at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.