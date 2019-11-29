Ariana Grande Celebrates Thanksgiving With Mother & Estranged Father For First Time In 18 Years

Ariana Grande celebrated Thanksgiving with both of her parents for the first time in 18 years on Thursday, Radar Online reported. In a series of Instagram stories this week, the pop star revealed that she had reunited with her estranged father, Edward Butera, for the holiday and it seemed like her family had a blast.

Posts on Ariana’s stories showed the “Thank U, Next” singer hanging out with her dad over the holiday. In a video, Ariana held her phone in selfie mode close to her face as she recorded Edward in the driver’s side of a car. The graphic designer wore a black jacket and a black and red pom-pom hat as he leaned in to whisper something to the camera, causing his daughter to giggle.

The next post was a black-and-white photo of Ariana, with fairy-like face paint on her forehead and nose, sitting between Edward and her mother, Joan Grande. The family leaned in close together and smiled for a selfie. In the caption of the image, Ariana revealed that it had been her first time celebrating Thanksgiving with both of her parents at once in several years.

Other clips from the evening revealed that Ariana spent the holiday with her parents and other friends and family, including close friend Courtney Chipolone. One video showed the guests dancing together with drinks in their hands.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Butera also shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Ariana on his Instagram feed. In the image, Ariana posed in a light-colored sweatshirt over a black shirt. She accessorized the look with a giant Minnie Mouse bow on her head. Edward wore a light-colored t-shirt and jacket, which he paired with a pom-pom hat and matching Minnie ears. Ariana lifted one hand to her chin and closed her eyes, while her father smiled at the camera.

Loading...

In the caption, Edward wrote, “No words can explain the joy.”

Joan and Edward raised Ariana in Boca Raton, Florida until she was eight years old. The singer’s parents separated that year and she had little contact with her father afterwards. Over the years, Ariana shared that she became more and more okay with her parents’ divorce, although it was tough. She slowly began to interact with her father again.

Ariana and Edward may not have celebrated many holidays in person together in the past, but last year, she did reveal on her Instagram stories that she and her father shared a FaceTime call on Christmas.