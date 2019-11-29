American DJ Charly Jordan Wears Just A Thong For Thanksgiving Post

Charly Jordan celebrated Thanksgiving with her family this year, and used the occasion to share some sizzling snapshots to wish her legions of Instagram fans a happy turkey day.

On Thursday, November 27, the American DJ and Instagram model took to the popular social media app to post a slideshow that shows her wearing almost no clothing at all to showcase her “crispy brown turkey” complexion. In the shots, which can be seen here, the blonde bombshell is fully topless as she posed near the ocean. Jordan did not include a geotag with her post or disclose her location in the caption.

The first photo captures Jordan from the waist up. She is sitting with her side to the camera as she places her right hand over her breasts. The DJ is taking the other hand to her mouth as she shoots a killer gaze at the camera. The stunner rocked a gorgeous cat eye and smoky makeup that adds even more intensity to her gaze.

The second shot shows Jordan in a similar pose, though this time the camera captures her from a distance. Jordan is sitting on the edge of wooden structure by the sea. Both of her legs are up as she continues to cover her chest with her arms.

The third photo shows Jordan lying face down on a canvas surface. Jordan rocked a black thong bikini bottoms that sits higher on her sides, putting her booty front and center.

In the caption, she detailed her plans for Thanksgiving and wished her fans a happy holiday.

“From one crispy brown turkey to another… HAPPY THANKSGIVING [turkey emoji] I’ll be spending the day trying to wrangle up my four younger brothers for a picture and smashing pumpkin pie in my face. Stay tuned,” she wrote.

Since going live, the post — which Jordan shared with her 2.5 million Instagram followers — has garnered nearly 300,000 likes in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 1,400 comments to the photo, proving to be a hit among her following.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model and DJ took to the comments section to shower her with their compliments and to wish her a happy Thanksgiving.

Loading...

“Damn crispy!” one user chimed in.

“Thats one hot Turkey,” said another user.

“Good Luck in gathering up the boys,” a third user added.

“Oh my,” yet another fan wrote, adding a fire emoji to the comment.