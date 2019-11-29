Kaley Cuoco Shares A Sweet And Silly Instagram Post For Her Sister Briana Cuoco’s Birthday

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco shared with her 5.7 million Instagram followers a sweet and silly black-and-white post in honor of her sister Briana Cuoco’s birthday. Kaley is currently in Thailand working on a project, and she mentioned in the caption that she was taking the opportunity to celebrate her sister a day early, since it was already her birthday in Thailand.

In the picture, the duo were seated in what appeared to be a restaurant booth. Briana sat on the left and was channeling some rocker chic vibes. She wore a black leather jacket and a black top underneath, and her dark locks were down in shaggy waves. Kaley sat to her right and was wearing a simple white sweatshirt with a delicate necklace. Kaley’s blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun. There were a few glasses of what appeared to be water on the table, and Kaley was taking a gulp of something in a wine glass. Sitting side-by-side, both stared into the camera — Kaley with comically wide eyes and Briana with a slight squint.

Kaley waxed poetic about her sister in the caption of the post, showering her with compliments and calling her “the kindest, loveliest fairy.” Other than her well wishes, she didn’t offer much context about where the two were in the sweet shot.

Kaley’s followers were charmed by the sweet post, and it racked up over 72,600 likes within just eight hours. Many of her followers took to the Comments section to share their own well wishes.

Briana herself spotted the post and responded, and told Kaley “SISTER! I love you sm” followed by a crying face emoji and red heart emoji.

“Loving both of you,” another follower commented on the picture.

“My favourite couple of sisters,” another fan said, followed by a pair of heart eye emoji.

Another follower referenced Kaley’s character on The Big Bang Theory and commented “Penny and the wine.”

While Kaley posts plenty of shots of herself, showing off her glam looks for the red carpet or sharing behind-the-scenes moments on set, she is also all about showing off her loved ones for her Instagram followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty shared a snap of herself and husband Karl Cook in Thailand. The duo wore matching top knots in their hair and were seated close together at what appeared to be a restaurant.