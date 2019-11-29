Stella Maxwell Kicks Her Leg Into The Air While Posing On A Table

Stella Maxwell shared a new Thanksgiving-related Instagram post today, as she posed on a table while kicking her leg into the air. She was seen wearing an all-black outfit, which consisted of a black cropped top with long sleeves and a pair of tight, black leggings. The model lay on her left side in the middle of a table, as she propped her head up with her right arm. She looked straight at the camera while smiling with her lips closed, and threw her left leg straight into the air. This emphasized her toned legs, as she also revealed that he wore black sneakers.

The Victoria’s Secret model also wore her hair down in a middle part, with her hair brushed behind her shoulders. Her makeup included deep red lipstick, and she held a sunflower with her left side, which she held up by her face.

The table that she lay on was in a dining room with a chandelier hanging from the ceiling. A brown floral tablecloth decorated the table. The room had light bulge walls, with a giant turkey decoration visible in the back corner. It had an orange neck and brown body, and was placed in front of a painting in a black-and-gold frame. Stella lay in front of a pie, which was also surrounded by five wrapped turkey chocolate candies.A doorway could be see in the back left side, with a shelf displaying black-and-white plates.

Meanwhile, the video clip showed Stella not only kicking her leg straight into the air, but also playing with the sunflower in her hands.

Fans gushed about Stella in the comments section.

“Happy Thanksgiving Angel…. all the love,” wrote a follower.

“Exercising prior to eating thanksgivings dinner,” joked an admirer.

“I’ll take seconds off that pie,” declared a fan.

“I wish my table looked like this…,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

While nobody else was spotted in the photo, it looked like the blond was planning to enjoy an intimate Thanksgiving dinner.

In addition, the stunner recently shared another Instagram update where she posed with her legs in the air. Except this time, the photo was taken on a professional set. Stella was seen posing topless while bracing herself with her arms. While her head touched the floor, her legs were in the air thanks to her pose on an acrylic chair. The pants and boots that she wore were colorful and eye-catching, with a marbled look in green, pink, and purple.