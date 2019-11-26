Instagram Model Angeline Varona Sizzles In A Yellow Bikini In New Snap

Instagram model Angeline Varona recently took to her page and stunned her 2.4 million followers with a new bikini snapshot, one which became an instant hit.

In the picture, the 26-year-old hottie could be seen rocking a dark yellow bikini. The skimpy ensemble not only allowed Angeline to show off her incredible cleavage and well-toned stomach, but she also flaunted a glimpse of underboob to titillate her admirers.

Angeline wore her long, raven-colored tresses down and opted for minimal makeup, including some highlighter and a rose-pink lipstick. She ditched accessories to keep it simple.

To her fans’ delight, the model posted two snaps. In the first one, she could be seen sitting on a wooden stool, looking straight into the camera and flashing a smile. The picture was captured in a dimly-lit room against the backdrop of a table and window.

In the second one, the model could be seen kneeling on the carpet as she struck a side pose. In the process, the stunner showed off a glimpse of her sideboob as well as her pert derriere.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Angeline’s hometown of Miami, Florida. In the caption, the model informed her fans that she found the picture among her forgotten photo files.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap has amassed more than 107,000 likes and over 800 comments where fans and followers showered the hottie with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular fans, the picture was also liked by many of Angeline’s fellow Instagram models and influencers.

These included Brazilian bombshells Bruna Rangel Lima and Natalia Garibotto, curvy model Neybron James, Vanessa Christine and Nina Pina, among others.

“[sic] Baaaabe, you are everything!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Angie’s body is like top 10 in the history of human existence,” another one chimed in.

“I could definitely see you as [the next] Victoria’s Secret model,” a third fan predicted.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower wrote that Angeline is perfect.

“This woman is perfection inside and out.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “true goddess,” “absolutely gorgeous,” “divine beauty,” and “goddamn fine af” to praise the stunner.

A fifth follower wrote that all of Angeline’s professional photographs are spectacular and she should share more on Instagram, while another one opined that the model has the best curves in the world.

The remaining fans posted countless heart, kiss and fire emoji to express their love and admiration for the Miami native instead of posting long comments.