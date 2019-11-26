Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Dasha Mart shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed in which she shows off her eye-popping body, which was an immediate hit with her legion of fans.

On Tuesday, November 26, the Russian bombshell took to the popular social media app to post four snapshots of herself in a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination. In the photos, Mart is wearing a black two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classically cut triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind her neck. The top’s triangle are super tiny, putting Mart’s cleavage on display.

Mart teamed her top with a pair of matching black string bottoms that ties up on the hips, sitting high on her sides. The thong bottoms also sit high on her lower back, showcasing the model’s pert derriere.

In all of the snapshots, Mart is under an outdoor shower as water falls against her body. According to the geotag she added to her post, Mart enjoyed her shower in Miami, Florida, where the Russian model currently lives.

Mart completed her look with a pair of futuristic square sunglasses that matches the color palette of her swimsuit. Mart wore her caramel hair in a middle part and down in straightened strands that fall over her shoulders.

All photos in the slideshow show the model in the same bikini and location as she strikes different poses. In the first, she has her back to the camera, putting her booty front and center. In the second, she is facing the onlooker with her legs slightly apart. The third shows her leaning against the wooden shower panel with her side to the camera. Finally, the fourth and final shot sees Mart once again facing the viewer, but this time she is tugging at her bikini top in a playful manner.

Since going live, the post — which Mart shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 5,000 likes within half an hour of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 155 comments to the photos, which are bound to continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her. As per usual, most of the comments were written is Mart’s native Russian, which also seems to be her preferred language when it comes to writing her captions.

“Omg baby doll,” one English-speaking user wrote.

“Love the suit. Keep chasing summer,” said another one.