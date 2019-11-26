Devin Brugman Flaunts Figure In A ‘Perfect’ Little Black Dress On Instagram

Devin Brugman shared a new Instagram update yesterday, where she rocked a little black dress that she deemed “perfect.” The stunner was seen taking a selfie in front of a luxurious sink, as she rocked the ensemble that closely hugged her curves. The dress featured a classic cut, with thick straps and a low scoop-neck. The skirt reached her upper thighs. This look allowed the stunner to show of her cleavage, tiny waist, and curvy hips.

The stunner angled her body towards the mirror, as she held the phone in her right hand for the shot. Meanwhile, she raised her left hand, as a brown alligator-skin bag dangled from her elbows. Devin also accessorized with a gold bracelet and a charm necklace. Meanwhile, her light manicure could be seen. She also sported a pair of dark sunglasses, which mostly obscured her eyes.

Devin smiled softly with her lips closed for the shot. She opted to wear her hair down in a slightly off-center part, as her hair cascaded down the front of her shoulders. However, she placed her locks in such a way that her chest was on full display.

In the foreground was a modern sink with brass-colored hardware. Plus, a wooden plank held a stack of white napkins. Behind the model was a blank wall to the right, along with a fully glass wall that separated the sink from the outdoors. This meant that the backdrop included an outdoor patio, with a short black gate that was propped open. Beyond that was a cityscape with green trees dotted throughout.

The geotag revealed that she was at the West Hollywood EDITION, which offers luxurious accommodations on Sunset Boulevard.

Fans left tons of compliments for the bombshell in the comments section.

“Your style of fashion is impeccable and so is your beauty,” gushed a follower.

“Omg. Devin looking wonderful as always :),” wrote a fan.

“You’re perfect in it! You. In that. On date night. Makes life worth living!” exclaimed a hopeful admirer.

“The most perfect part of that photo is you,” complimented a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the model shared another Instagram update of herself rocking a dress last month. This time, she rocked a brown dress, which featured small sleeves and a low scoop neck. This left her cleavage on display, while the skirt reached an inch above her knees. Devin was photographed posing outdoors, as she smiled widely in bright red lipstick. She wore her hair down in loose waves, and held a champagne flute in her hands.