Demi Rose Flashes Cleavage In Snakeskin Bikini And Shows Off ‘My Own Little Private Pool’ In Thailand

Demi Rose flaunted her famous hourglass figure in a new video today on Instagram, thrilling her followers on the popular social media platform.

The brunette beauty shared clips of her third villa at Sri Panwa on her luxurious Thailand trip on her Instagram story today. She showed off the fabulous interior, and then, as she woke up, she shared a video of herself opening the curtains using a remote as she laid in bed. She strolled over to the window and gave her fans a glimpse of the stunning tropical views, and then showed off her suite’s private infinity-edge pool.

“My own little private pool,” wrote the bombshell in white over the footage showing off the glorious water.

Looking out over the water’s edge, Demi, and anybody who shared the space with her had a perfect view of the ocean.

However, the next video clip is the one that likely caught the eye of several of the model’s Instagram followers. She walked through the Villa with the camera pointed at herself. In the video, Demi wore a tiny snakeskin string bikini top. The triangles barely contained her abundant cleavage, and not only did fans see plenty of it pop out of the top of the garment, but also they saw some of her infamous underboobs that hung out from below the tiny string that tied the top around her ribcage. The expanse of string between each of Demi’s breasts had a brown feather charm hanging from them, and at one point, she gave it a little tug, causing her breasts to push together even further.

Loading...

Then, fans received a peek at Demi’s enviable backside when she stood in front of a mirror that hung over the large soaking tub in the bathroom. The mirror revealed that the top’s matching bikini bottoms were thong style that tied at her hips, leaving little to the imagination.

She wore her long brown hair loose with plenty of soft waves, and they hung over her shoulders and down her back. On top of her head, Demi protected her flawless complexion with a sizeable tan straw hat that had an unfinished edge. She briefly took it off before positioning herself where the mirror would show her backside. Demi also wore large diamond stud earrings. On her face, the model had pink lip gloss and natural to no makeup.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Demi shared pictures of herself dripping wet as she took a shower outside, and her fans loved the sexy post.