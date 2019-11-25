‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Black Lingerie

Instagram model Bri Teresi dropped jaws with the latest series of images shared for her loyal fans. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Bri sizzles in some of the hottest outfits on the planet, regularly showing her amazing figure off in bikinis as well as plenty of lingerie. In the most recent post shared for her fans, Bri did what she does best — struck a sexy pose for the camera.

In the stunning new share, the model tagged herself in Los Angeles, California, where she posed for two sizzling shots. In the first photo in the series, Bri struck a pose in front of a wall of green leaves, putting her amazing figure on full display. While clad in a sheer black one-piece that was adorned with lace, the model left little to the imagination, showing off ample amounts of cleavage as well as her toned and tanned legs for the camera.

Bri held some branches in one of her hands while she ran her other hand through her long, blond locks. The stunner accessorized the outfit with a pair of big, silver hoop earrings, and she completed her red-hot look with a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick. In the second photo in the series, the model appeared in the same NSFW ensemble, but this time struck a slightly altered pose, looking off to the side while her figure was on full display.

In the caption of the post, the model told fans that she is going to Auburn, California, to visit her family and asked everyone what their holidays plans are. The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s garnered plenty of attention already with over 14,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some of the model’s fans dropped a line to let Bri know that she looks stunning while many others commented with their Thanksgiving plans.

“Obsessed with you my girl,” one fan gushed, adding a black heart emoji.

“Gonna be with my family in West Virginia on Wednesday,” a second social media user wrote, sharing their Thanksgiving plans.

“Gorgeous young woman,” another chimed in.

