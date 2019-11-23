R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Speaks Out Against Him In Rare Post, ‘He Was So Controlling’

Savage said she was 'risking her life' to share her story in a rare post made to her Instagram page.

Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly‘s girlfriends who had been living with the disgraced singer since she was 19-years-old, made a rare public statement Saturday in which she claimed to be a victim and shed new light into her life with the accused sexual predator, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

Per The Daily Beast, Savage made a rare post to her Instagram profile on Saturday morning, indicating that she had partnered with Patreon, a platform that allows users to pay for subscriptions to creators’ content. In a post to Patreon, Savage wrote that she met Kelly at one of his concerts in 2015 when she was 17-years-old. Savage alleges Kelly told her he would help her launch her music career.

Savage said in the post that her first experience was “fun,” though she has “mixed emotions” about it, per The Daily Beast.

“After these couple of months Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names. Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’ which I didn’t really care for at the time, ” the 24-year-old wrote in her Saturday post. “If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream I would’ve went home, but all of that didn’t stop just yet. But It started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with ‘Yes, daddy’ or ‘Please daddy’ he was so controlling.”

Savage also alleged that Kelly leveraged her desired musical aspirations over her, warning her that he could end any prospects of a future music career when she expressed desires of leaving his home or wanting to speak with her parents in a private setting, Savage posted to Patreon, per The Daily Beast report.

Savage made her return to Instagram a day before – on Friday – in a post that teased that she might soon be speaking out.

“There’s something I need to reveal, something I should’ve talked about a long time ago,” Savage wrote. “This is my story!”

Prior to the posts Friday and Saturday, Savage had last posted photos to her Instagram profile more than two years ago, in July 2017.

According to an NPR timeline of allegations against Kelly, the “Ignition” singer has faced questions about his behavior since he married singer Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15-years-old. The first allegations of Kelly having sex with minors came in a December 2000 report from the Chicago Sun-Times. In 2002, Kelly was indicted in Chicago on 21 counts of possessing child pornography. In 2008, he would be acquitted on all counts, NPR reported.

Accusations against Kelly have ramped up since last year, and the singer was charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse in February of this year. In May, Kelly was charged with new cases of sexual assault and abuse in Illinois; in July, he was incited by federal prosecutors in Illinois and in New York; and in August, prosecutors in Minnesota filed charges against him.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that Kelly’s ex-wife, Drea, had spoken out against the victim-blaming she and other Kelly accusers have received for speaking up. Drea was one of many women who went public with allegations against Kelly in 2019’s Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly.

Savage said she was “risking her life” to share her story.