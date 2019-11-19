Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Poses Seductively In Bed In Fiery Red Lingerie

With another new day comes another smoking hot new snapshot for model Suzy Cortez. Fans know the model as Miss BumBum on Instagram and every photo that she shares on the platform garners a ton of attention for the social media sensation. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Cortez sizzles in a sexy pair of lingerie.

In the stunning new photo update, the model can be seen striking a pose in bed. Cortez leaned all of her weight on her arms, looking into the camera with a seductive look on her face. For the photo op, the model wore her long, brunette locks down and straight in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and light pink lipstick.

Cortez accessorized the look with a pair of dangly silver earrings and had her amazing figure on display while clad in a pair of fiery red lingerie. The stunner’s toned and tanned back and booty took center stage in the photo while she sported a barely-there g-string thong. In the caption of the photo, Cortez directed fans to a link where they could download her app at a discount.

It comes as no shock that the scandalous new photo has earned the brunette beauty a ton of attention from fans within a few short hours of going live. So far, the shot has racked up over 15,000 likes in addition to 170-plus comments. While some of the beauty’s fans commented on the shot to gush over her amazing figure countless others let her know that they were going to download the app.

A few more followers had no words for the shot and commented using emoji instead. About half of the comments were written in English and the other half in Spanish.

“I love your confidence,” one Instagram user wrote on the photo, adding a few kissy-face emoji at the end of their comment.

Loading...

“You are my favorite model on the planet. I am going to download your app today,” a second fan chimed in.

“Very beautiful love. You booty is my favorite thing about you,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cortez rocked another NSFW lingerie set, this time one that was nude in color and included little rhinestone kisses on the chest. Like her most recent post, that one earned her a ton of attention with over 26,000 likes and well over 200 comments.