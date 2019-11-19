Dasha Mart Shows Off Ultra-Long Legs In Skimpy White One-Piece On Instagram

Instagram model Dasha Mart drove her followers wild on Monday with not one, but two photos of herself rocking a tiny, white one-piece. The stunner tasked her fanbase with choosing their favorite image of the two, and they happily obliged.

The photos showed Dasha facing away from the camera on the sand in front of wooden lounge chairs, tiki huts, and a breathtaking view of the blue ocean in Miami, Florida. Dasha’s one-piece swimsuit featured a ruched front and a cutout at the small of her toned back, emphasizing her hourglass figure. The suit also included a thong cut that put her pert derriere, as well as an intricate and large tattoo on her thigh, on full display. The Bang Energy ambassador’s tanned legs looked miles long in the look and were arguably a big focal point in the shot.

Not much of Dasha’s face was visible as she slightly turned to look over her shoulder, but she did appear to be wearing a touch of coral lipstick. Her long, golden locks fell down her back in luscious waves.

In the first photo, Dasha flashed a sultry gaze at the camera. She pointed her bare feet and gently raised one foot to her other calf, flamingo style, further elongating her pins. The second photo showed Dasha with one foot firmly planted in the ground while the other was pointed outward to showcase her leg muscles. This time, Dasha held her arms slightly in front of her and seemed to shake her head, as her hair was captured mid-bounce. She closed her eyes and looked off-camera.

The post garnered over 15,000 likes in just one day, as well as nearly 300 comments. Given that the model’s caption was penned in Russian, many fans replied in the same language, but a few English comments revealed praise for Dasha’s flawless physique.

One such comment came from fellow Instagram star Abby Dowse, who called Dasha a “hottie” with a heart-eye emoji.

“What a beautiful view,” a fan said.

“Wow… good vibes only,” another user added with an orange heart and praying hands.

Loading...

“You are looking Gorgeous,” a third follower wrote with red hearts.

An overwhelming majority seemed to choose the first photo as their favorite, while other fans expressed their admiration for the star with red hearts.

The post has since been deleted from Dasha’s account.

Dasha’s time in Miami has been commemorated with several swimwear photos and videos lately. In a clip shared to Instagram earlier this week, the stunner did a split in the pool while wearing a black thong bikini.