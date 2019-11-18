Instagram Model Cindy Kimberly Rocks Blond Hair & Short Black Spandex In Sizzling New Photo

Cindy Kimberly is flooring her over 5.8 million fans in the most recent photo she shared on her Instagram account. In the hot new snapshot, Cindy stunned in a look that was a far cry from how she normally appears.

In the photo, the model could be seen posing outside in an artistic shot, leaning up against a lightly pink painted wall with a movie poster on it. Cindy wowed her fans by debuting a brand new blond hairstyle that included bangs. Her long locks were parted in the middle and fell all the way down to her chest in voluminous waves. The model looked straight into the camera for the photo op, rocking a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

The bombshell put her killer figure on full display, rocking a tight-fitting, long-sleeved black zip-up. On the bottom, the social media sensation sported a pair of tight black spandex that she tucked her shirt into. Cindy did not specifically mention to fans where she was in the shot but she credited retailer Revolve for her sexy ensemble while joking that she almost dropped her croissant.

The photo has only been live on the bombshell’s account for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention. Her legion of fans have already given the photo over 175,000 likes and more than 500 comments. Some of Cindy’s fans took to the comments section of the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few others simply dropped a line to let the stunner know that they were huge fans of hers.

“Please excuse me while I pick my jaw up off of the ground,” one fan commented on the photo, adding a flame emoji.

“This is inspiring me to go blonde [sic] but I just recently dyed my hair blue so I can’t. Looking gorgeous as always,” a second Instagram user wrote, adding a blue heart emoji.

“My wife always lookin fine, I love you so much,” gushed a third fan.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cindy dropped jaws in another sexy look, this time while clad in a tiny crop top and a pair of high-waisted jeans. Like her most recent social media share, that shot garnered a ton of attention for the model, racking up over 172,000 likes in addition to more than 1,300 comments.