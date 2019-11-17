‘Miss Iron Bum’ Bakhar Nabieva Shows Off Insanely Ripped Legs In New Instagram Snap

Fitness model Bakhar Nabieva has gained worldwide attention for her chiseled physique and especially her rock-hard backside, but it was another body part that she had on display in her latest viral Instagram post.

The Instagram model this week shared a series of photos of herself wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and a yellow bikini bottom that showed off her muscle-popping legs. She held her legs out tight and flexed in the first Instagram shot, and in the second Instagram snap, she stood facing slightly away from the camera, showing her long muscles and tight backside.

Both pictures were huge hits with Bakhar’s 2.7 million followers, each attracting scores of comments complimenting her physique.

“So cute,” one of Bakhar’s followers wrote about the shot where she flexed while sitting on the bed.

“This is everything,” one fan wrote in the comments for the shot of Bakhar standing beside the bed.

While Bakhar is known as “Miss Iron Bum,” the model’s Instagram page shows that her entire body gets plenty of attention in the gym and she has shown off other areas of her physique in other Instagram snaps, including her six-pack abs and muscular arms and back. Bakhar alternates between showing off her body in very skimpy attire and sharing pictures and videos of the rigorous workouts that keep her looking so good.

Some fans implored Bakhar to come to the FIBO Global Fitness event next year in Germany, as she has become one of the rising stars of the fitness world. Bakhar has gotten some major attention from fitness websites, where her modeling pictures have gained viral interest, but she has been hesitant at the idea of entering the competitive side of the field. After being asked whether she might consider getting into competitive bodybuilding, Bakhar said that the diet would be too hard on her body.

“Currently I have no interest in competing,” she shared, via Female Muscle. “I have been competing in the category bikini fitness, but really have no interest. You have to be a very restricted diet, no carbohydrates, the training does not yield when you have no energy. I do not want to expose myself to such torture, perhaps in the future.”

She has instead remained focused on looking great for her Instagram followers, which has been a successful approach. Each of her most recent leg-flexing shots garnered more than 125,000 likes, and her popularity has allowed Bakhar to become a spokesperson for a number of fitness supplements and other workout-related gear.