Kim Kardashian Shows Off Slim Waist & Rock-Hard Abs In Stunning Beach Photo

On Friday evening, fans of Kim Kardashian were delighted to see that the reality star made an appearance on the Instagram account of older sister Kourtney’s lifestyle brand, Poosh. In a stunning new snapshot, Kim showed off her curves and abs while wearing a skimpy black bikini in the ocean.

Poosh shared the image to advertise their latest blog post, which revealed the “secrets” to getting a slimmer waist. It appeared to be taken during one of Kim’s recent beach getaways, as the KKW beauty founder knelt down in beautiful light blue waters. A sandy shoreline and a blue sky with minimal clouds were visible in the background.

Kim was the perfect slim waist model in a skimpy black, sports-bra style bikini top with thick straps on her shoulders. The top’s neckline came down low on her chest and tightly hugged the mother of four’s ample cleavage. She paired the top with matching bottoms in a V-shape. The bikini bottoms sat high on her hips, emphasizing her curves. Kim wore the bottoms low on her tummy, putting her rock-hard abs on full display.

Kim accessorized the look with a dainty gold necklace. Her long, black hair was pulled into two tight braids at the back of her head. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore very little makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Kim posed down on her knees in the shallow water and sat back on her feet, showing off her hourglass figure. She ran her hands through the water, creating a small splash in front of her. With a straight face and squinted eyes, Kim looked off-camera into the distance.

The post garnered more than 38,000 likes within 15 hours of being posted, as well as just over 100 comments. Fans responded with praise for Kim’s flawless physique.

“What a babe,” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“Wooow its a amazing shot, you super beautiful,” another fan added.

“You are the queen of the world,” a third user commented, along with a queen emoji.

Some of Poosh’s followers criticized the brand for advertising training and diet routines, as many people believe that the Kardasians achieve their figures through surgeries and advanced technologies. One user added that the account should encourage people to “love the skin they’re in.”

As fans know, Kim is famous for her impossibly tiny waist and bodacious backside. Kim showed off both of these assets in a post on her own Instagram page this week, where she rocked a skintight black bodysuit from her SKIMS shapewear line.