‘Queen Of Cosplay’ Jessica Nigri Is The World’s Hottest Pokemon In Hot New Photo

Jessica Nigri shared a sweltering new update to her Instagram page in which she declares her love for Pokémon by dressing up a character that disguises as Pikachu. Late on Thursday, November 14, the model — who is best known as the “Queen of Cosplay,” as The Inquisitr has previously noted — took to the popular social media platform to post a photo of herself in a sexy Mimikyu costume that showcases her sexy figure.

The photo shows Nigri kneeling on the ground in a forest setting with her back to the camera. The blonde bombshell is wearing a micro two-piece bathing suit in varying shades of yellow and a black pattern that illustrates Pikachu’s electrical abilities. The bikini top features black straps that tie up behind her neck and neck. The suit also features tiny triangles that barely cover Nigri’s chest, leaving quite a bit of underboob on display.

Nigri teamed her top with a pair of bikini bottoms with thin straps that sit high on her frame. The thong-cut bottoms are nearly invisible from this angle, leaving Nigri’s derriere front and center.

The cosplay model completed her look with a pair of black gloves that come up to her upper arms. She also wore an intricate wide-brimmed hat that features the character’s head and a matching choker.

Nigri’s makeup is as detailed as her outfit. She even appears to be wearing red contact lenses, in addition to heavy black eyeliner and mascara to intense her eyes. Black lipstick completed the color palette of her makeup.

Since going live, the post — which Nigri shared with her almost 4 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 144,000 likes in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 1,000 comments.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her cosplay, while also showering her with comments and emoji. Fans also filled the comments section with the word “spooky” for a chance to win Nigri’s 33-image set, as she announced in the caption.

“Such a spooky babe,” one fan raved, trailing the words with a couple of heart eyes emoji and a red heart.

“SPOOKY. If I don’t win where can I order this full set?? Love it!!” asked another user, referring to her caption.

Loading...

“So beautiful and SPOOKY,” a third user chimed in.

As the previously mentioned report by The Inquisitr, Nigri recently shared a video from this same shoot. The model has on the same costume as she releases purple smoke from her hand.