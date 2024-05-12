9 US Presidents Accused of S*x Scandals Before, During Or After Their Time in the White House

Presidents With a History of Sexual Allegations

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gary Hershorn

In the history of the American presidency, several leaders have been accused of being sexually involved with women other than their own. So far, there have been 46 presidents in the United States and (approx) 15 of them have cheated on their spouses which equals nearly 1/3rd of them committed infidelity of varying degrees. While presidential scandals are no foreign concept, some have been highlighted more in the media. Among these 9 presidents have names you do not know about.

1. Franklin D. Roosevelt

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Hulton Archive

The 32nd president of the United States Franklin D Roosevelt served in the Oval Office from 1933 until his death in 1945. According to The New York Times, he allegedly had a longtime affair with his wife Eleanor Roosevelt's secretary. Apparently, he was romantically engaged with Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd, Eleanor's social secretary. The First Lady offered a divorce but they ended up making a deal of having an open marriage and Franklin was with Rutherfurd till the time he died.

2. John F. Kennedy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by National Archive/

He was considered one of the most attractive presidents of the United States and was married to an equally gorgeous woman Jacqueline Bouvier in 1953. Even before he was assassinated, several reports by PEOPLE suggested he had multiple extramarital affairs. Following his death, many names emerged, from college students to the White House staff members. A 2012 report by The Atlantic revealed he had liaisons with secretaries named Priscilla Wear and Jill Cowen. Expectedly, Jacqueline knew about her husband's infidelity.

3. Gerald R. Ford

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive

The 38th president of the United States reportedly had an affair with a German spy named Ellen Rometsch. Apparently, he was among the two presidents who'd been linked with a spy, another was Kennedy. As reported by The Washington Post at the time, a White House staffer called Bobby Baker made these accusations. Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Politico, Baker alleged that Rometsch (who was later deported) had "oral sex" with President Ford back when he was a Congressman.

4. George H. W. Bush

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cynthia Johnson

Bush was married to the love of his life Barbara from 1945 until his death in 2018. The one-term president who served the United States from 1989 to 1993 reportedly had an affair with his longtime aide Jennifer Fitzgerald. Although none of the parties ever accepted the allegations, Susan Page's book, The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty, claimed the former First Lady was apparently suicidal back in the 1970s over her husband’s alleged cheating scandal.

5. Bill Clinton

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Who doesn't know Monica Lewinsky? Among the sex scandals in the history of the American presidency, Clinton's alleged romance with the then-White House intern Lewinsky was the most sensational news to ever hit the American media. Consequently, the affair became a cornerstone of his impeachment in the 1990s. Initially, he was in denial and tried to clarify he "did not have sexual relations with that woman," while still married to Hillary, but later confessed, according to The New York Times.

6. George W. Bush

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg

He was the second member of the Bush family after his father to serve the United States from 2001 to 2009. However, similar to his predecessor, he was also accused of sexual misconduct which gained little to no attention from the American media back then. Apparently, in 2002, a Texas woman named Margie Schoedinger filed a lawsuit against Bush where she accused the 43rd president of raping her in 2000. Unfortunately, a year later, in 2003, the accuser committed suicide.

7. Lyndon B. Johnson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pix/Michael Ochs Archives

The 36th president of the United States who was most famous with his initials LBJ was said to have multiple affairs while he served from 1963 to 1969. While he was married to his longtime partner Lady Bird Johnson, he still went looking for other women and began an affair with a woman named Alice Glass, according to Texas Monthly. Although his wife kept denying her husband’s cheating scandals, he had reportedly fathered an illegitimate child, according to The Oklahoman.

8. Dwight D. Eisenhower

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Hulton Archive

The 34th president, who served from 1953 to 1961, was married to Mamie, from 1916 until his death in 1969. However, rumors suggested that he had an affair with his chauffeur, Capt. Kay Summersby, during the World War 2. The New York Times reported in 1991 that President Harry S. Truman revealed Eisenhower wrote to a general he wanted to divorce his wife to marry Summersby. The general whom we wrote to threatened to run him "out of the Army."

9. Donald Trump

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Although Trump's sexual misconduct and scandals predated his time before he entered the White House, most of them came to light in the world media after he became the 45th president of the United States. He reportedly cheated his wife Ivana Trump with Marla Maples and went on to marry Slovenian model, Melania Knauss, now Trump in 2006. But he's the only president in American history who's facing trial for his affair with a porn star which is still ongoing.