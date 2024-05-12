Melania Trump’s Alleged Ex Opened Up About 'Movie-Like' First Meeting: "Wow, Who is this Girl?"

Prior to her relationship with Donald Trump, which started when she was 28 years old, not much is known about Melania Trump's romantic history. However, in 2016, one guy claimed to be Melania's first boyfriend, and he alleged the two had a brief relationship in Slovenia during her early adult years. Jure Zorcic said in an ABC interview that he met Melania (then known as Melanija Knavs) 'like in a movie.'

Zorcic said that he had been riding his scooter when he saw Melania strolling down the street wearing a tasteful outfit. He told the outlet that he was instantly astounded by her beauty. He said, "We met each other like in a movie. It was a hot summer day, in between wars in Slovenia [in 1991]. It was the beginning of a new political era for us, the city was empty, blocked by the army. I was on my motorbike, and she has been walking down a street. As I passed by her, I had a moment and thought, 'Wow, who is this girl? She is so beautiful, I must turn back and follow her."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Robin Platzer

Zorcic expressed his admiration for Melania's fashion sense, referring to one of her leather ensembles as 'the most fashionable' he had ever seen. Zorcic said that Melania agreed to have coffee with him and that summer, they went on several outings to the Croatian Sea with their friends. But he claimed that Melania has always wanted to leave Slovenia: "She wanted to live abroad, in Italy, France, a life of fashion. But I'm sure nobody believed, 20, 25 years ago, that Melania Knauss will live at the top of the world in New York City, which is the center of the world, on 5th Avenue, in the Trump Tower. Who believe that? Nobody, for sure. Even she."

After Melania accomplished her ambitions, her career finally brought her to New York City and, at the age of 28, to Donald. Her life was clearly in America, as she made apparent when she and Zorcic reconnected in New York in 2000. He added, "She told me she spent her time traveling between New York and Fort Lauderdale in Florida and that she would never go back to Slovenia."

In the words of Stephanie Grisham, Melania's former spokesperson and aide, the First Lady didn't date much after coming to the US "because of her 'extensive travel schedule' as a model," according to a 2017 Vanity Fair story on her. Matthew Atanian, a photographer, was Melania's first roommate in the city, whom she met via her modeling agency. He told Vanity Fair that Melania showed little interest in making friends or even in the nightlife of young adults. He added, "She drank a lot of water. ... She was looking to make money [as a model]." Melania then got to know her current husband at a 1998 Fashion Week party in New York. After they began dating, Atanian claimed he chastised Melania. She defended her choice to date Donald, telling him that 'he's a real man.'