Susan Dell’s Before-and-After Photos Fuel Plastic Surgery Rumors – Expert Decodes the Unbelievable Transformation

The Dell Foundation’s co-founder, Susan Dell, appears to have undergone plastic surgery. This has resulted in subtle yet visible changes, according to a plastic surgery expert. Speaking exclusively to The List, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Zarrabi shared some insight about her maybe not-so-subtle change.

Susan has been in and out of the spotlight mainly because of the foundation she and her husband, Michael, run: The Dell Foundation, among other endeavors. Over the years, she’s certainly changed, especially because of age, as anyone else would. The plastic surgeon spotted subtle changes when he was given two different photographs of Susan, years apart.

Susan Dell, Plastic surgery or just normal aging on the right? pic.twitter.com/xQGC7sNxp8 — Noble Road (@noble_road) December 4, 2025

While one photo featured Susan from 2008, the other was a more recent picture of the philanthropist from 2025. According to his expert opinion, Zarrabi suggested that she’s had at least “some” work done on her face. Speaking to the publication, he said, “I do believe she may have had some cosmetic enhancements.”

The plastic surgeon raved about how “fantastic” Susan looked for her age and commented on cosmetic surgery advancements. Zarrabi said, “Modern plastic surgery and aesthetic treatments can be extremely subtle.” Because of the subtlety of the procedure, the plastic surgeon claimed it would be slightly difficult to make out those changes at first glance.

However, Zarrabi did highlight the few cosmetic enhancements that were visible. Firstly, the plastic surgeon pointed out Susan’s alleged brow lift, which seemingly changed her face’s shape. Zarrabi pointed out, “Her brow position appears slightly higher than it was 17 years ago…” This contradicts the fact that usually a person’s brow ridge descends with age instead of ascending.

Next, Zarrabi claimed she might have had an upper eyelid surgery, which is done to remove excess skin. The expert explained that her “mild hollowing or sunken appearance” of the eyes is a classic sign of having undergone upper eyelid surgery. In addition, the plastic surgeon also believes she may have received Botox and a facelift as part of her cosmetic enhancement.

Lastly, Zarrabi added that her “crisp” jawline and “youthful” neck have most likely resulted from a facelift. Overall, the plastic surgery expert claimed her skin was in excellent shape for someone who is 60 years old. And there are very minimal signs of aging.

🚨 UPDATE: In a bombshell announcement, Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, have pledged a jaw-dropping $6.25 billion to supercharge “Trump Accounts,” which will seed $250 into tax-advantaged investment accounts for up to 25 million American kids under 10. pic.twitter.com/awJsJ5E7uU — WORLD NEWS (@_MAGA_NEWS_) December 22, 2025

Susan and her husband made quite a splash online when they recently donated a whopping $6.25 billion to President Donald Trump’s administration. The couple’s generous financial donation was given to fund American children under 10 years old as part of Trump’s recent tax and spending legislation, per The Guardian.

This means that each American child is reportedly set to receive $250 in their accounts. However, the exact details about the nitty-gritty of it are still being discussed by the Trump administration. However, Trump has claimed that they would be donating $1000 to American children born between 2025 and 2028.