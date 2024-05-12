Here's a List of Stars Who Hate the Met Gala and Who Have Been Banned from the Gala

Stars That Resented the Met Gala, and Those Who Got Blacklisted for Life

Met Gala stands as a pinnacle of style and glamour but its exclusive guest list means not everyone can experience it firsthand. The theme for this year's Met Gala, The Garden of Time, draws inspiration from J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name, which aligns with the latest exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. Known for its unique theme every year, stars from across the world participate with their bizarre outfits. From eye-catching ensembles to headline-making appearances, the Met Gala never fails to delight. Yet, lesser known are the stars who hate the red carpet event and those who got banned from attending.

1. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato didn't mince her words when reflecting on the red carpet event, Elite Daily reported. "This one celebrity was a complete b*tch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey...I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink," Lovato shared about the 2016 Met Gala. After attending the 'fake' event, she headed straight to an AA meeting and expressed her frustration over some attendees who in her opinion were insincere and overly invested in the fashion industry's approval.

2. Jennifer Garner

Since her attendance in 2007, when she accompanied Valentino to the event, Jennifer Garner has chosen not to revisit the Met Gala. The actress openly discussed her experience at the event that year with the theme Poiret: King of Fashion, which paid homage to the late designer Paul Poiret (renowned for revolutionizing women's fashion.) She recounted in Vogue's Beauty Secret series, "I found it a little scary, so I haven't been back." However, she did mention that her evening as Valentino's date was "majestic and special."

3. Lizzo

Lizzo expressed several grievances after making her Met Gala debut in 2022. As reported by People, she was unhappy with the lack of alcohol, the comments on her flute performance, and the lengthy wait times. Yet, she still opted to attend the event this year. The 36-year-old Grammy winner graced the occasion in a stunning sculpted corset gown adorned with cascading flower petals, complemented by a matching headpiece, all reflecting her interpretation of the Garden of Time theme. Makeup artist Alexx Mayo enhanced her look with a botanical-themed makeup look, incorporating vibrant pink, fuchsia, and yellow polka dots to complement her ensemble.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her thoughts on the Met Gala during an appearance on Good Morning America, highlighting one particular aspect that she was dissatisfied with. Chopra said, "The Met's always like, so much work for just that carpet moment...But..I have a complaint. There was no bread for dinner...I was so hungry after." She added how her husband Nick Jonas saved the day. "My husband ordered pizza by the time we got back to the hotel, so we were fine."

5. Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer has never shied away from speaking her mind. Sharing her experience of the Met Gala, she said, "I don't like it. I have no interest in fashion. I like the idea of coming up with a way to dress that’s more comfortable, that looks cool...that sounds good to me. But other than that, I don't care," Schumer told Howard Stern back in 2016. She added the whole experience felt like 'punishment', and added, "It's people doing an impression of having a conversation…I don't like the farce. We're dressed up like a bunch of f****ing a***oles."

6. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is not a fan of the Met Gala carpet but gave it another try in 2019. Dressed in a pale yellow sheer pleated gown with a high-neck ruched design, reminiscent of the iconic style from Valley of the Dolls, the 48-year-old actress graced the red carpet, evoking the spirit of the campy 1967 hit. Back in 2013, she had expressed her disdain for it. In an exclusive interview with USA Today, she asserted, "I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all."

7. Tim Gunn

Though his sentiments towards the event remain ambiguous, the Project Runway host revealed that he has been permanently barred from attending over his beef with Anna Wintour. "I was asked what is the most unforgettable thing I’ve ever seen in fashion and I said it's easy, it was watching Anna Wintour being carried down 5 flights of stairs by two bodyguards from a fashion show. All hell broke loose, so we've had an open war ever since," Gunn said in an interview with E! Entertainment.

8. Donald Trump

During a segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2017, Wintour was prompted to identify one individual she wouldn't extend another invitation to for the Met Gala. "Everyone from Beyoncé to George Clooney attends, so my question is who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?" Cordon asked. She replied 'the president' alluding to Donald Trump, who along with Melania, attended the event multiple times up until 2013. Although Wintour hasn't provided a specific rationale for excluding Trump from future Met Galas, her authority in such matters is indisputable. Her decision might have been influenced by public sentiment toward the then-president.