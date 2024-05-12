Insider Reveals the "Sharp" and "Funny" Barron Trump Has "All Attributes of a Future President"

Barron, the teenage son of former president Donald Trump, charmed his way into people's lives with his extraordinary personality. The 18-year-old has been raised in secrecy, courtesy of his Slovenian mother, Melania Trump, who intentionally kept her little one away from the prying eyes. However, some sources revealed the youngest Trump is quite politically inclined because why not?!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

However, it's tough to believe the boy has political aspirations since Barron's "media image" mirrors his quiet and withdrawn mother rather than his boisterous father. But, if insiders are to be believed the young lad has blossomed into a man who's sharp, funny, and full of sarcasm and who has schmoozed conservatives with his political acumen, as per Daily Mail.

Similar to his mother, he's been a silent supporter of the Trump 2024 campaign, being steadfast behind the scenes, and (un)surprisingly the 6 feet 7 inches tall boy is keen to follow in his Republican father's footsteps. An insider told the outlet, "Barron is handsome, tall - taller even than his father - and very knowledgeable for someone his age."

If he stays true and proves himself like Trump, then absolutely yes. We need more people like Trump running the country. I'm sick of dirty politicians. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) May 8, 2024

"He's also far more politically interested than people realize," the source continued. "I see all the attributes of a future President if he has the appetite for it. And why not? He has the Trump genes." The young man turned 18 years old on March 20, 2024, and he's more than willing to take on more visible roles like his older siblings- Ivanka, Trump Jr., and Eric Trump.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix

But the source emphasized that while the former First Lady is ready to let her son fly high in the sky, she'd still be watchful of him and hawkishly guard her baby amid her husband's controversies and the 2024 presidential race. "While he was still a minor she zealously protected him and we knew very little about the details of his daily life," added the insider.

BREAKING: The Republican Party of Florida chooses Barron Trump as one of the state’s at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention pic.twitter.com/QKjuyKnMPu — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 9, 2024

"I think he's allowed to make more decisions for himself now," the source said. "He can invite anyone to dinner he wishes. He's slowly becoming more public." Hence, the young adult successfully used his freedom to make future connections by inviting the Iranian-American business mogul Patrick Bet-David to their Palm Beach property Mar-a-Lago.

The businessman, who's worth $450 million, seemed in awe of Barron and his hosting skills in his PBD podcast reveal, "For an hour and a half we just watched Barron run dinner with stories, entertainment. Oh my God. Everything." Furthermore, he described the youngest Trump as "sharp, funny, sarcastic, tough - not weak."

David also told his podcast audience that Barron is aware the media will now come after him since he's gradually becoming more visible in the public glare. But the young man is well-prepared, "'It's officially fair game to come after me. I don't care. Good, do it. They've gone and done it to every kid.'"

Born leader 🫡 — Sean M (@SeanMcCrossenX) May 8, 2024

The former Slovenian model expected Barron a year later (in 2006) after she tied the knot with the former real-estate mogul in 2005, making him the fifth child of the ex-president. He majorly lived in a lavish penthouse in New York City and went to schools in Manhattan's Upper West Side, per PEOPLE.