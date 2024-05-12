Here’s Looking at Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's Fun Cameo on ‘Gossip Girl'

With its expansive six-season journey, Gossip Girl had its fair share of unexpected star turns. A lineup of luminaries including Hilary Duff, Lady Gaga, Liz Hurley, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Brittany Snow graced the show with their presence. However, the surprises didn't end there. Before their prominent roles in the Trump administration, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also made a cameo appearance at a lavish party in Gossip Girl Season 4, as reported by Nicki Swift. The show's ability to attract such a diverse range of guest stars added to its allure and kept fans eagerly anticipating who might pop up next in the world of Manhattan's elite.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alex Wong

In the 2010 episode titled Easy J, Ivanka and Kushner briefly greet Lily van der Woodsen and Rufus Humphrey at a New York Observer party, a fitting setting considering Kushner's ownership of the Observer at the time. Ivanka's familiarity with television, thanks to her appearances on her father's show, The Apprentice, made her cameo feel natural. Executive producer Joshua Safran noted that their guest appearance was seamlessly integrated into the storyline. He said, "With Jared and Ivanka, it would've been, 'They're on a list and they're in town, reach out and see if they're available."

Co-creator Josh Schwartz agreed to it and said, "People wanted to be on the show, it was a crazy thing." Despite facing backlash following Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Joshua Safran stood by his decision to include Ivanka and Kushner's cameo in the show. He said, "[Ivanka and Jared] are socialites in New York and they do fit the world of 'Gossip Girl.' I'm sure Lily van der Woodsen knows Trump and would have been on the board of charities with him or Melania. That's the world of 'Gossip Girl,' so to deny it would be wrong." Moreover, the inclusion of Ivanka and Kushner in Gossip Girl seems fitting, considering the show's focus on Manhattan's elite social scene, where the couple's presence would not be out of place.

Watch Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have a cameo appearance in the episode 'Easy J' from "Gossip Girl" that aired on their one-year anniversary in 2010 🍸 pic.twitter.com/JGmJwtAs3c — Jonas Viereck (@jonas_viereck) May 4, 2024

Furthermore, the timing of this particular episode is quite intriguing. It coincided with Ivanka and Kushner's first wedding anniversary in 2010, a detail Ivanka herself revealed in an interview, as ELLE reported. During the interview, she said, “We had so much fun filming together but I am not sure if you could characterize our cameo as acting per se. I never miss an episode of Gossip Girl. I think I’m a cross between Blair Waldorf and Lily van der Woodsen when it comes to the style. I like the uptown city style and a clean-cut, streamlined silhouette.”

so who was gonna tell me that ivanka trump and jared kushner were on gossip girl? pic.twitter.com/P4OSXplp4q — Vasilisa (@vasilisonka) January 24, 2021

Meanwhile, on a Sunday, Ivanka, daughter of the billionaire and former U.S. President Donald and Ivana Trump, fulfilled her dream of becoming a bride by marrying Kushner. Wedding Magazine reported that Ivanka was 27 years old at the time, while the groom was 28. The couple exchanged vows at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, which is owned by the bride's father. The lavish ceremony was attended by approximately 500 guests. Ivanka was hailed as one of the most stunning brides of 2009, with her elegant attire and impeccable attention to detail in every aspect of the wedding, from her dress to the decorations, capturing everyone's admiration.