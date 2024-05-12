In Letters to Friends, King Charles Talks About His Desire to Conquer Cancer with All His Might

King Charles has expressed his strong-headedness to fight and win his battle against his current diagnosis of cancer. After his recent diagnosis, the King wrote to his friends sharing his spirit to emerge victorious over cancer. Known for his penchant for writing letters, Charles has conveyed to correspondents his resilience in confronting the illness since his diagnosis in February. The 75-year-old received the news of his cancer diagnosis while undergoing prostate surgery at The London Clinic.

According to details shared by recipients with The Times, the King's letters mention his "somewhat challenged health," but are described as "full of light" by friends. One recipient highlighted his resolve to face his illness, while another noted that his writing exuded optimism for a full recovery, evident from the abundance of exclamation marks. Buckingham Palace also provided a positive update on April 26, revealing that King Charles, aged 75, and Queen Camilla, aged 76, will visit a cancer treatment center on April 30. However, it's clarified that the center has not been directly involved in the King's medical treatment.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has described King as a dedicated worker. In a briefing concerning the annual royal financial report in 2022, it was disclosed that the King is an avid letter-writer, composing over 2,400 letters annually, averaging almost seven letters per day, as reported by People magazine. "Very often when members of the public write to him they may be surprised to see on their doormat a personal letter to them from the heir to the throne," a source close to the King shared. "It is all about listening. He says we only learn when we listen and when members of the public write to him, that is a form of active listening. He really does take the thoughts and comments on board and learns from them," it added.

The Master Cutler wrote a letter of condolence to King Charles III, on behalf of the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire (Members, Freemen and Friends). Today we were proud to receive the attached card from Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/I279ILmbMR — Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire (@CutlersCompany) October 27, 2022

Yet, according to a royal insider speaking to People, the monarch's enthusiasm for work remains "completely undiminished." Peter Phillips, his nephew, shared in an interview that Charles felt "frustrated" by his constraints. "He is always pushing, his staff and everybody and his doctors and nurses to be able to say, 'Actually, can I do this? Can I do that?'" Phillips said. "So the overriding message would be that he's obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality. And he's probably frustrated that, recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to," he added as he spoke about the monarch. A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace stated that while King Charles' cancer treatment will persist, the medical team is pleased with the progress achieved thus far. Hence, the King can now participate in various public activities with all his enthusiasm.