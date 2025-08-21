“Want to Watch Someone…” – Depressed Woman Posts Haunting Video Before Killing Terminally Ill Husband, Two Kids, and Herself

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about death, violence, and suicide.

For the police, there are two types of murder and crime cases: normal instances that result from domestic abuse, theft, and jealousy, which can be motive-driven, and then there are those cases that are bone-chilling, unusual, and an absolute horror ones, which leave you questioning the foundation of humanity!

Such is the case of 34-year-old Emily Long, who fatally shot her terminally ill husband, Ryan Long, and two of their children, Parker, 8, and Ryan Jr., 6, before turning the gun on herself, leaving behind her 3-year-old son.

The authorities of Madbury, New Hampshire, received a call on August 18 after a 911 call reported multiple fatalities at the Long family residence. When the officers entered the crime scene, they were left shocked. The only surviving family member, a 3-year-old boy, was found safe, but alone in the house for several hours. He is now in the care of extended family.

BREAKING: Tragic Murder-Suicide in Madbury, NH. A devastating incident occurred in Madbury, New Hampshire, where four family members were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has identified the victims as Ryan Long, 48, Emily… pic.twitter.com/PL44CAhcDI — I Came, I Saw, They died 🇺🇸📢🇺🇸 (@4ortunefame) August 20, 2025

As per The Mirror, just 48 hours before the shooting, Emily had posted an honest video on TikTok, speaking candidly about the emotional toll her husband’s terminal brain cancer diagnosis had taken on her and their children. Emily’s better half was fighting glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

In her final moments, Emily spoke to nearly 8,000 followers, and she revealed the mental health struggles she was facing. “Today I decided I need to make a conscious effort to shift my mindset,” she said. “I’m getting out of this depression whether I want to or not.” She acknowledged how much the children were suffering, saying: “Our kids are definitely struggling, and now I’m starting to notice some changes in our 3-year-old.”

On Aug. 18, 2025, a depressed 34-yr-old mother shot and killed her terminally-ill husband and 2 young children at home, then fatally shot herself (Madbury, N.H.): 💔💔💔 #GunsDontMakeUsSaferhttps://t.co/RSNJDnpism pic.twitter.com/8ENibRQ1Ih — DomesticGunViolence 🟧 (@DomesticGun) August 21, 2025

She admitted that even though Parker and Ryan Jr. understood their father’s condition, the 3-year-old struggled. On May 11, she posted a haunting video captioned: “Want to watch someone actually fall apart before your very eyes? I swear, this cancer will be the thing that breaks me.”

Emily reportedly shot her husband, Ryan, and both children were shot once in the head before she killed herself. The action was rooted in deep frustration, helplessness, and trauma. Investigators have not confirmed a definitive motive and claimed several “ongoing concerns” were present in the home leading up to the event. A person who identified themselves as a close friend of Emily expressed their heartbreak, describing the couple as “incredible people and parents.”

BREAKING: #Tragic loss in Madbury, NH. Ryan Long, 48, Emily, 34, and kids Parker, 8, and Ryan, 6, found shot #dead in apparent murder-#suicide. Toddler unharmed. Motive unclear as autopsies pending. @wbz pic.twitter.com/CGDeXJxXDI — Stephanie Hamilton 🇺🇸 (@StephanieHSpoke) August 20, 2025

Furthermore, neighbours of the Long family were stunned by the incident, describing them as warm and seemingly close-knit. “It was a perfect family as far as we knew,” said neighbour Bevvy Ketel in an interview with WBZ-TV. As per the American Cancer Society, a cancer diagnosis can cause severe distress to the patient and their loved ones. ( via American Cancer Society).

Proper support and treatment are needed to cope with it, and feelings of anxiety both during treatment and in the recovery period are normal. Recognising these emotional shifts and seeking support when needed is an essential part of overall care, and remember that life is precious, and so are you!