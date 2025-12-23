Barry Manilow Reveals Cancer Diagnosis & Concert Cancellations To Concerned Fans

The iconic singer, Barry Manilow, 82, has revealed a devastating health update on social media and also shared concert cancellations due to his cancer treatment.

On Monday, December 22, Manilow revealed on Instagram that his lung cancer was diagnosed during an MRI. The singer and song writer wrote on his post: “We just finished five great Christmas concerts at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert,” the post began. “This marks the seventh time we have done these charity concerts and raised millions for nonprofit organizations throughout the Coachella Valley. Thanks to everyone who bought tickets and celebrated these wonderful charities.”

Manilow added:

As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks. Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everyone was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news.

The Mandy singer said:

“The bad news is that now that the Christmas A Gift of Love concerts are over, I’m going into surgery to have the spot removed. The doctors do not believe it has spread and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns.”

Due to the planned surgery, as well as the month-long recovery, Manilow announced that he also needed to cancel his January arena concerts, which he said will be rescheduled for a later date.

Fans were no doubt disappointed to hear of the cancellation of the concerts, but sent Manilow their love.

“I’m very sorry you have to change your plans,” Manilow wrote. “Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.”

Meanwhile, the 82-year-old singer is set to return to performing shows on February 12, after his surgery to remove the cancerous lung tumor.

Fans were quick to send Barry Manilow their love and prayers, with one Instagram friend writing, “You are the light…and you’ll always be… We will be seeing you at the party in 2026 old friend, meanwhile be brave be strong and see you then, when the good times come again.”

Another fan wrote, “Sending you healing vibes and good wishes for a quick recovery.”

Yet another wrote, “You will be in my prayers, dear friend! Take care of you and we will see you soon.”

A dear friend commented, writing: “Dearest Barry, We love you so! Take your time & take care of your glorious self. Sending all love and light.”

Meanwhile, another fan commented, “Sending big love to you and wishing you a speedy recovery xxx.”

For those new to the singer, Barry Manilow has enjoyed a career spanning more than 60 years. Among his hits are Mandy, Could It Be Magic, Looks Like We Made It and I Write the Songs. He has recently released a new song, Once Before I Go.

Wishing the American singer and songwriter all good health for the coming New Year 2026.