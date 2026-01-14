Donald Trump’s Bizarre ‘Chewbacca’ Moan During Speech Leaves the Internet Stunned – “I Thought This Was AI”

President Donald Trump is in the spotlight once more. This time, not for his controversial comments, but for a moment during his speech. The POTUS recently appeared at an event hosted by the Detroit Economic Club. During his speech, eagle-eyed fans captured the viral moment when he reportedly moaned like the beloved Star Wars character ‘Chewbacca.’

The POTUS updated the public on efforts underway by the Trump administration to address the economy amid rising concerns. Trump was in the middle of discussing elections and his achievements, and reiterated efforts to “make America great again.”

During one of his rants, Trump mocked former President Joe Biden for the way he coughs. He kept his hands on the side of the podium and began awkwardly moaning instead of coughing. This moment has since spread like wildfire on the internet across various social media platforms. Platforms like Reddit, TikTok, X, and Instagram have netizens buzzing about his ‘Chewbacca’ moan.

According to the Irish Star, some users claimed his reported impression of ‘Chewbacca’ was the “worst.” A journalist called Aaron Rupar shared the viral Star Wars character moment on X, writing, “Checking in on the president of the United States.” Netizens flooded the comment section slamming his moans.

Many seemed to have assumed the video was possibly AI-generated, writing, “I thought this was AI…” Another user compared his moan to a cat, saying, “My cat with a hairball at 4 AM.” A third user appeared grossed out at Trump’s ‘Chewbacca’ moan, writing, “Ugh…I need to be disinfected after…whatever that was.”

A fourth one claimed the video should be reposted and shared for those searching for a description of the MAGA leader, without context. The netizen wrote, “This should be the only video anyone uses when Trump is mentioned and without any context.” The user added, “Let people think it’s who he was all day.”

Apart from zeroing in on the ‘Chewbacca-like’ moans, netizens also expressed concerns for the President’s health. Trump’s health has many Americans worried, especially his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, revealed in 2025. One user pointed out, “His right ear is even drooping, like none of the muscles on the right side are working properly.”

Another one mentioned, “Progressive frontotemporal dementia. Post-stroke cognitive impairment…” A third one asked, “What kind of meds they got him on?” A fourth one suggested, “Mental health test should be required before running for office.” A fifth one highlighted, “He is not well.”

While many ridiculed the viral ‘Chewbacca’ moan moment and raised worries about his health, others slammed him for making fun of Biden. This criticism stemmed from Biden’s cancer diagnosis, which was revealed in May 2025. The former President was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. He underwent radiation and Mohs surgery, which is a type of skin cancer treatment.

Trump mocking Biden is a very regular occurrence. Biden and his representatives have yet to respond to Trump’s newest impression of him during his Detroit speech.