Donald Trump’s Concerning Posture While Boarding Air Force One Brings Back Serious Health Rumors

Day by day, it is becoming evident that President Donald Trump is not as fit as he or the White House claims he is. His alleged physical decline was again noted when the POTUS was photographed boarding his Air Force One on Tuesday after his one-hour-long speech in Detroit, Michigan.

Trump appeared frail with a hunched posture that made many wonder whether his physical condition is deteriorating. The photograph captures him in a moment of weakness as he struggles to keep his balance while climbing the stairs of the fight. Needless to say, the snaps renewed discussion about Donald Trump’s health, a subject that has gained significant attention throughout 2025.

.@POTUS departs for Michigan — where he’ll tour a Ford F-150 manufacturing plant and deliver remarks to the Detroit Economic Club 🛫 pic.twitter.com/MF7GeeArI7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 13, 2026

Last year, the concerns first arose after the Republican leader was frequently spotted with a bruised hand. Later, the White House claimed that it was the result of a combination of regular handshaking and aspirin use. Then, his swollen ankles also drew headlines, for which the White House had another explanation.

In July, it was revealed that the POTUS was suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, due to which his ankles were getting swollen. However, before the conversation about his physical condition died down, attention shifted to his mental health.

Last year, critics and experts alike insisted that Trump, 79, is going through some sort of cognitive decline. Even Mary Trump, his own estranged niece, stressed that her uncle is not as fit as he claims to be.

Ever since his second term began in January 2025, the POTUS has been showing signs of what would be considered an evident mental health decline. Over the months, those indications only grew stronger. Trump was often spotted dozing off at important meetings and events. He also struggled to remember familiar faces and names.

Not to mention, his frequent gaffes and blunders that further added fuel to the fire. Despite it all, the President continues to claim that he is in “excellent physical and cognitive health.” In 2025, the White House revealed that he underwent a “preventive” Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan, which he claims to have “aced.”

However, later, Trump couldn’t even explain what doctors were looking for. “If you want to have it released, I’ll release it. It was just an MRI,” he said. In an attempt to dismiss the rumors about his mental health, he added, “What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.”

However, his statements and claims only intensified the doubts about whether he is fit enough to serve the rest of his second term.