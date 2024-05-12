The 'Awkward Scene' When Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Late to King's Coronation

According to royal biographer Robert Hardman in his book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, King Charles and Queen Camilla unintentionally arrived ahead of schedule for their coronation at Westminster Abbey. Kate Middleton and Prince William's tardiness at King Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023, caused logistical challenges moments before the historic event unfolded.

Scheduled to arrive at the venue eight minutes before the king and queen, they were reportedly delayed by "a minute and a half," accompanied by their two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

"Unbeknown to them, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two younger children are running a minute and a half late. The Waleses are supposed to be there eight minutes ahead of the King and Queen. Yet they will now arrive after them," Hardman wrote according to People.

Described by Hardman as "an awkward scene," the delay added an extra layer of stress for Charles and Camilla, according to the author. Although the congregation inside the abbey doesn’t know it, there is an awkward scene unfolding outside as the King and Queen are in their coach. It is an added layer of stress that the couple really do not want or need on a day like this," the author mentioned in the book.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Georges De Keerle

A lip reader interpreted what Charles conveyed to William and his wife in a video captured by Sky News. "We can never be on time … There’s always something … This is boring,'" the lip reader said according to Hardman. "As with his irksome pen in the days after his mother’s death, it’s a snapshot of a man under extreme pressure in the full gaze of the world’s media," The Making of a King author penned.

Adding further to give an insight into the day, the biographer shared, "It is unusual for the two most important arrivals at such a significant event, and over such a well-trodden route, to be so unpunctual. The result is some frantic rewriting of the running order. There isn’t time for the Waleses and their two younger children to enter ahead of the King and Queen. They must now follow behind and bring up the rear."

It has been a year since I attended the Coronation of my darling King and his wife, our Queen.



Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla have surpassed all expectations.



God Almighty is with them and will give them wisdom.



GOD. SAVE. THE. KING. pic.twitter.com/dmA3H3S34n — Queer Lips of Truth (@einstein_evans) May 7, 2024

Amidst numerous rehearsals, King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony proceeded smoothly as reported by Hello magazine. Prince William's significant position in the line of succession was highlighted as he knelt before his father to pay homage after the coronation on May 6.

Additionally, Prince George marked history as the first future monarch to formally participate in a coronation service, serving as a Page of Honor for his grandfather. With no further delays, King Charles stated, "I come not to be served but to serve," after the conclusion of the ceremony.