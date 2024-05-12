Tom Brady Prioritized Football ‘Yet Again’ at the Netflix Roast, and Gisele Bündchen Was Devastated

Tom Brady willingly accepted to be roasted at a two-and-a-half-hour live Netflix special The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady on Sunday night. Throughout the evening, Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Jeff Ross, Drew Bledsoe, Julian Edelman, and others tried to take the former New England Patriots quarterback out with their best shots. But comedians and NFL players were free to make innumerable jokes about Bündchen's new partner and their divorce, given their ugly and well-reported split.

Here's 2 minutes of Tony Hinchcliffe jokes from the Tom Brady Roast on Netflix tonight. He absolutely murdered. pic.twitter.com/xJbYS3xk8z — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) May 6, 2024

As reported by Page Six, a split that finally resulted in their divorce in October 2022 developed between Bündchen and Brady throughout their marriage as she believed he failed to put their family life ahead of his profession. Brady's roast, which was emceed by Kevin Hart reportedly caused the wound to reopen. However, the source highlighted Brady defended Robert Kraft at the same occasion when Jeff Ross made light of the massage parlor scandal. Brady approached Ross for the first and only time and said, "Don't say that s - - t again." Then, with a nervous giggle, Ross responded, "Ok, ok," and carried on with his roast.

Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was "deeply disappointed" by all the references to her divorce during Netflix's "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" on Sunday night from Kevin Hart.



pic.twitter.com/wV9RFeqkP2 — primalkey (@primalkey) May 7, 2024

It alluded to Robert Kraft's 2019 arrest for his involvement in a Florida prostitution ring, in which he was shown on camera paying for sex services at a day spa. As per the outlet, Brady's support of Kraft was an evidence that he still prioritizes the world of football above his personal life, as he stepped aside and let a comedian throw jabs at his marriage. Bündchen's discontent was also confirmed by another source who highlighted that 'she's livid with Tom'. An insider recently spilled to InTouch, "Gisele isn’t just furious with the people who roasted Tom and made fun of her, she’s livid with Tom for even agreeing to doing it."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin C. Cox

The source further added, "He knew the jokes would be cruel and aimed at his marriage and at her, but he did it anyway. She blames Tom for not even taking her or their children into consideration. The jokes hit below the belt any they made it look like Gisele cheated, which she’s been desperately trying to deny. I know she has a temper and I’m sure she called Tom and let him have it." Team Gisele also included the women of The View. She was the target of several 'mean' jokes since she "wasn't getting paid and ended up being part of this roast," as they noted on a recent episode.

IS TOM BRADY HAVING THE LAST LAUGH? #TheView co-hosts react to the football star getting mocked over his divorce to Gisele Bündchen in a Netflix roast. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/ewqhHawCeF — The View (@TheView) May 6, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg added, "I think the person who wasn’t getting paid and ended up being part of this roast was Gisele. I think that’s a really kind of bad, lame thing to do to your ex-wife and mother of your children." As reported by Decider, Ana Navarro defended Bündchen and added, "She wants to live her life. She’s got a new cookbook, she’s out there right now trying to raise funds for Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil, where over 75 people have died recently from floods. Leave Gisele the hell alone! Go make your money elsewhere. I thought that was really tacky." Brady and Bündchen filed for divorce on October 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage. Their two children are Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13.