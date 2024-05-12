Here’s Why Donald Trump and His Family Have Not Been Wanted at the Met Gala Since 2017

Every year, almost everyone who is anybody attends the Met Gala. Almost all of the world's renowned people attend this one annual event. The celebs get to mingle with each other while looking their utmost best and receive a ton of amazing media attention. However, for the past few years, former President Donald Trump and his well-known family have not been allowed to attend the renowned event, per SheKnows.

Fashion entrepreneur and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who has chaired or co-chaired the Met Gala every year since 1995, participated in a funny game called Fill Your Guts or Spill Your Guts when she appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden back in 2017, per Vanity Fair. Wintour and host James Corden were given the choice to either eat something repulsive from the table in front of them or respond to a very personal question at the end of each round. Although Wintour was rather open about many topics, Corden wasn't expecting her to respond when he asked about the one person she would never welcome back to the Met Gala.

When Wintour realized she had to choose between responding to the question and eating a dish of pickled pigs' feet, she responded quickly, saying, "Donald Trump," to a laughing crowd and Corden's applause. Trump attended his last Met Gala back in 2012, and people assume after Wintour’s explicit criticism of Trump, his wife Melania Trump also hasn't come back to the event for many years now. Even Ivanka, a regular at the Met Gala, made her final appearance about a year before Wintour made it apparent that her father was no longer welcome. It's possible that the entire family was banned, according to fans.

Ironically, Josh Kushner, Ivanka's brother-in-law, frequently attends the Met Gala because of his supermodel wife Karlie Kloss, who is said to have a tense relationship with the daughter of the former president. For Trump, it could be sad to not be invited to the prestigious event. For Trump and Melania, the event has special significance because it was on this occasion in 2004, that the business tycoon proposed to the model, per PEOPLE. The future first lady was shown that evening sporting her engagement ring, a 15-carat diamond ring that Graff Diamonds officials revealed Trump purchased at full price, retail value of $1.5 million.

For the big night, Melania, who has dark hair, wore a black gown with cutouts in the stomach and diamond earrings. With Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the president, the recently engaged pair even stood for an unposed, goofy picture. For many years, Trump was a mainstay at the Met Gala earlier taking his ex-wife Ivana Trump, and Melania started going with him on the renowned red carpet in 2003. Thereafter, the pair attended annually until 2012, and Ivanka also attended for several years.