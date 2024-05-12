Donna Kelce Talks About What Lies Ahead for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: "You Never Know"

Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL star Travis Kelce, recently shared her thoughts on the future of her son’s relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift. During a Mother’s Day special episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast, Donna hinted at the possibilities while praising the compatibility and qualities of both Travis and Swift. Speaking about the potential future of Travis and Swift’s romance, Donna shared, "They're both friendly. They're both generous. They're both loving. They're both caring individuals. You never know. Time will tell."

I so hope so! Also listened to Donna Kelce was on Martha Stewart’s podcast and Martha said she was begged to not talk about Taylor Swift. I’m like have they all been quiet about her lately bc something amazing is going to be announced?🤞🏻 — Taylor Hilleren (@HillerenT1987) May 9, 2024

The conversation between Donna and Stewart also touched on the couple’s public appearance and the supportive atmosphere around their romance. Stewart exclaimed, “I know I was begged not to mention Taylor Swift, but I just want to say, you always look so great with her in the box when she was at the games with you…So good luck with that because that is some situation.” The relationship between Travis and Swift has accumulated prominent attention, especially after the couple’s PDA and romantic getaways. Swift’s attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games, sitting alongside Donna, highlighted a growing bond between the Fortnight singer and the NFL star.

This was the sweetest thing ever. I cried when she started to cry! pic.twitter.com/vdluUatXIm — Travis Kelce pics (@traviskelcepics) May 8, 2024

Sources have hinted at a possible engagement, adding to the excitement surrounding Travis and Swift’s love story. Donna also shared humorous anecdotes about her son’s occasional forgetfulness, including Mother's Day celebrations, showcasing a down-to-earth and relatable aspect of their family life. She shared, "[Jason] got so lucky. She is amazing. Kylie is just one of a kind. I can't say enough things about her. She holds the house together and she is an amazing woman. They always remember my birthday, and they're very generous at giving me gifts and things like that, trips and what have you, and taking care of Mom. I don't have anything that I can complain about," as reported by Page Six.

As per ET, Donna further added, "It's just that that's one of those days that's in the middle of May, they're on their off-season, they're traveling, they're at the Derby, they're doing things and on vacation and enjoying themselves. I think it slips their mind and they're like, 'Oh, Jesus, Mother's Day, I better text my mom.'"

On another note, Donna is skeptical about her sons’ interest in full-time reality TV exposure. She asserted, "I don't think either one of them wants to do reality TV. Travis did it a little bit in the very beginning of his career, but I think he decided that that's not something he really wants to do 24/7. They'll do bits and pieces, he'll do a little bit of game shows, maybe Jason will do some production work, you know, it just depends on what comes their way. They're dabbling in a lot of different stuff right now."