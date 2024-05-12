Here are the 6 Most Bizarre Rumors About Donald and Melania Trump’s Marriage

6 Bizarre Speculations About Donald and Melania Trump's Marriage

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld

Amidst the intense public scrutiny surrounding the lives of prominent figures like Donald and Melania Trump, the gossip mill churns relentlessly. Donald and Melania’s journey as a couple began at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998. Their romance blossomed, culminating in a proposal at the 2004 Met Gala, followed by a lavish wedding at their Mar-a-Lago resort. Initially, their relationship seemed harmonious, but the dynamics shifted dramatically when Donald entered the political arena in 2015, triggering a surge in rumors about a tumultuous marriage.

1. Sleeping in Separate Beds

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Rumors have it, that Donald and Melania sleep in separate beds. Mary Jordan's book, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, alleged, “No matter which of his properties he is visiting, Trump sleeps in a separate bedroom that has been decorated to his taste — he favors darker colored walls and rugs, while Melania likes whites and light colors.” This claim was echoed by adult film star Stormy Daniels in her testimony on Tuesday, May 7, in the hush money trail in Manhattan.

2. Donald's Rules for Melania's Body

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Rumors about Donald’s expectations regarding Melania’s post-pregnancy body made headlines and shocked folks worldwide. Vanity Fair's article, Inside the Trump Marriage: Melania’s Burden hinted at a supposed agreement between the couple. They wrote, “She was 35— 'checkout time’ for women, as Trump once told Howard Stern-and no longer the dewy fox he’d met seven years earlier. A visitor to one of Trump’s homes, late into Melania’s pregnancy, recalls him remarking that he agreed to the baby on the condition that Melania would get her body back. ‘She promised him that everything would go back to the way it was,’ says this guest; it struck this person as a ‘contract.'”

3. Melania's Alleged Disinterest in Donald's Campaign

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Sources have indicated that Melania has shown reluctance in proactively supporting Donald’s political endeavors. According to People magazine, "Melania is not now or hasn't recently taken part in her husband's political events...It is not comfortable for her...Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone...She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned. She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."

4. Donald Makes Decisions Without Considering Melania

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alon Skuy

Former advisor Steve Bannon raised eyebrows with his claims that Donald rarely took Melania into account when making decisions. He said that their marriage lacked a deep connection, leading to speculation about the dynamics of their relationship behind closed doors. Omarosa Manigault Newman, Donald's former aide, echoed, “It's a very strange marriage. I'm very cautious to comment on the dynamics of a marriage because you never know what goes on behind closed doors. But I have known this couple since they were dating, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired. What I have observed in the last 17 years would make your head spin. Sometimes they like each other but sometimes she is repulsed by him.”

5. Transactional Nature of Their Marriage

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Melania's former senior advisor and BFF, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s remarks amplified rumors of a transactional aspect to their marriage. To Melania's horror she she disclosed, “I do believe it’s a transactional marriage. Donald got arm candy while Melania got two dynamic decades. She was a young model, she didn’t have success yet. She met Donald, she married him, she became an American citizen, they had a son, and ten years after that she’s the first Lady of the United States.”

6. Melania's Alleged Role in Tipping Off the FBI

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

A particularly sensational rumor suggested that Melania might have tipped off the FBI before a raid on their Mar-a-Lago residence. Feds arrived at 9 a.m. and didn’t leave until 6:30 p.m. This allegation, linked to investigations into Donald's legal troubles, added a layer of intrigue to the ongoing controversies surrounding the couple. Reflecting on the rumors a user tweeted, "Someday she is going to write a book and tell us all the truth. This is so awkward. #SaveMelania," Nicki Swift reported.