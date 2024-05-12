8 RHOBH Stars in Season 14 Who Could Potentially Save the Franchise from Declining Further

8 Stars Who Can Save the Future of RHOBH

The RHOBH franchise has entered its fourth season but undeniably the show has been facing a downward spiral despite being one of the most successful shows on Bravo. Although there are reasons that contribute to its failure, the absence of the OG wives is top-tier, including Lisa Vanderpump who left after season 9's Puppygate storyline. The show has lately been feeling inauthentic and we presume these 8 OG wives could help revamp the show it is in dire need of.

1. Kathy Hilton

Hilton, who joined the show in season 12 as Kyle Richards' friend, could potentially return to season 14 for a new storyline. Apparently, during the Aspen trip, Hilton said bad things about Richards which hurt her feelings and impacted their bond. However, the two have moved past the drama and she's more than willing to reappear in the show and support Richards amid her separation with Mauricio Umansky. Meanwhile, Richards is also open to accepting her back in the show.

2. Lisa Vanderpump

Although the prospects of Vanderpump returning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are low, she could save the show from further decline. Despite leaving the show in season 9, she remained in the audience's good books. She's currently working with another Bravo hit reality show Vanderpump Rules where the plotline doesn't focus on her life but the lives of her ex-SUR staff members. Her fallout with Richards could be another reason for not returning yet the fans are hopeful.

3. Kim Richards

RHOBH wouldn't be where it has been without the valuable contribution of the Richards sisters- Kyle and Kim. The true OG, she built the show from scratch alongside her sister Kyle from day 1 and it would be no surprise that her return could save the sinking boat of RHOBH. However, it is worth noting that throughout the show, the sisters' relationship suffered greatly, and because of her brief appearance in season 13, fans became hopeful to see her back.

4. Cynthia Bailey

Although Bailey wasn't officially a RHOBH star, instead, she was one of the cast of RHOA- Real Housewives of Atlanta, she'd be a great addition to the franchise. During season 13, she also made a brief appearance which thrilled Bravo viewers to see her in the show. Another reason that the show's makers could bring her on board is Bailey is good friends with Sutton and she's on good terms with the rest of the cast. So it's worth considering.

5. Eileen Davidson

For years, the rumors mills abuzz with the possibility of Davidson's return to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was a part of the show from season 5 to season 7 and was briefly featured in seasons 8 and 10. However, according to All About the Real Housewives, she could potentially return to the franchise in season 14. Her level-headedness and honest personality are a rarity in the history of the show which would be great to see again.

6. Denise Richards

The chances of Richards returning to season 14 of RHOBH are high because of her dramatic departure after Brandi Glanville alleged that they hooked up in the show. Although she was a famous name prior to joining The Housewives, her presence added a freshness to the cast, and needless to mention she had a fun time throughout her first year in season 9. Also, she's great friends with Garcelle and Sutton, which could prove her return to be more fruitful.

7. Adrienne Maloof

Maloof was part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from season 1 to season 3. Although she's popped up during the filming of seasons 5, 6, 8, and 10, a full-fledged return hasn't been confirmed yet. She is among those few who hardly updated fans on her life after her departure, so it would be a fascinating plot twist to have her back and share her life beyond RHOBH. As an OG wife, she could potentially save the show.

8. Camille Grammer

An OG twist to a modern Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast would be a good addition that makers could add and Grammer has always been an entertaining housewife to watch. She briefly appeared alongside other past wives on RHOBH season 13. Grammer was also present at (Kyle) Richards' weed-infused dinner and got along with the rest of the cast pretty well. Although she was a full-time cast in the first 3 seasons, the show could benefit from her return.