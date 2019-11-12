Bikini Model Alexa Collins Slays In Blue Polka-Dot Dress During A Night Out

Alexa Collins slipped out of her bikini and into a gorgeous blue dress for her latest Instagram update on Tuesday. The blond bombshell looked stunning as she posed for the camera during a night out on the town.

In the snapshot, Alexa is seen sitting at a dinner table at the Blue Moon Fish Company restaurant. She dined outdoors wearing the baby blue dress with white polka-dots on it. The gown sported a sweetheart neckline, which flaunted the model’s cleavage while she rested her head on her hand and gave a little smirk into the camera.

Alexa wore her long, blond hair in a deep part and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She accessorized the look with a chain around her neck.

The model also sported a full face of makeup for the shot, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and dark eyeliner. She added a shimmering glow to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her full lips to complete the glam look.

On the table in front of her a feast can be seen. Multiple drinking glasses are lined up at the edge as plates full of food cover the area.

Meanwhile, Alexa’s over 628,000 followers appeared to approve of the post, showing their support by like the photo over 2,200 times and leaving more than 45 comments within the first two hours after it was posted.

“Love that place in Fort Lauderdale, great seafood and view of [the coast],” one of Alexa’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Bon appetite my dear friend photo very nice. You’re so beautiful,” another adoring fan stated.

“Looks great. But you look even better #NotLying,” a third social media user said.

“Such a beautiful woman,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa looked stunning and chic last week as well. The model opted to sport a black suit with gold buttons on the blazer as she hit the streets to get some work done over the weekend.

Alexa went shirtless under the jacket and left little to the imagination by showcasing her cleavage underneath. She wore her hair styled in straight strands the fell around her shoulders and accessorized the look with black heels, and a black leather handbag with chain straps.

That post also proved to be a popular one for Alexa Collins, as it’s received nearly 10,000 likes to date.