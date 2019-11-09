Karen Gillan Brings Her Freckles & Figure ‘Out To Play’ In Sizzling Instagram Snaps

As her 6.1 million followers know, Karen Gillan has been especially active on Instagram lately as she’s put every inch of her incredible figure — including her adorable freckles — on display.

The wave of Instagram activity kicked off roughly 24 hours ago when Karen shared her feature on the cover of Country & Town House Magazine. Karen rocked an off the shoulder black and silver ensemble. She paired the stunning outfit with large silver drop earrings as her long red tresses flowed in loose waves down her body.

Karen chased the post featuring the cover with several sizzling snaps of herself in a variety of ensembles for the photoshoot that she noted was “too much fun.”

One snap was more of a selfie as Karen jokingly brought her adorable “freckles out to play.” The photo oozed seductive vibes as Karen had one hand placed on the top of her head while slightly tilting her chin upwards. The actress rocked a gorgeous black and red blouse as her wavy red locks rolled down her shoulders.

The photo spotlighting her freckles was a hit with her followers as it pulled in over 1,000 comments and over 300,000 likes in just 24 hours. Unsurprisingly, many gushed about how “beautiful” her freckles looked in the comments.

Also roughly 24 hours ago, Karen shared a black and white snap of herself rocking a strapless fishnet gown that left little to the imagination as it hugged every curve on her petite frame. The actress stood in front of a bar with her arms draped over the countertop as she leaned back against it.

The photo accumulated nearly 60,000 more likes than her freckled snapshot. It also had over 1,200 comments. Many opted for nothing more than rose, heart, and flame emoticons in the comments section as they were at a total loss of words.

Just two hours ago, Karen shared another Instagram post featuring two more photos from the photoshoot with the magazine. The first contained Karen putting her curvaceous hips and long, toned legs on display in a pair of metallic silver pants.

Viewers who swiped to see the second snapshot attached to the post enjoyed a different metallic ensemble, as Karen showed off a hint of her toned midriff and her bare shoulders in a gorgeous silver ballgown.

In just two hours, her followers showered the post with nearly 150,000 likes and over 500 comments.

Karen concluded her wave of Instagram activity two hours ago with a promotional image for Jumanji 2 that featured her character Ruby Roundhouse. The snap featured Karen rocking the same maroon crop top and tiny olive green shorts her character wore during the first Jumanji film.

Many of her followers noted that they “can’t wait” to watch the latest installment in the Jumanji adventure.