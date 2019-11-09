Kylie Jenner’s ‘Clone,’ Kelsey Calemine, Stuns In Poison Ivy Costume In Belated Halloween Snap

Kelsey Calemine, a social media celebrity who has been called a doppelgänger of reality television star Kylie Jenner, gave her 2.6 million followers a Friday treat when she posted a belated Halloween photo of herself modeling her Poison Ivy costume.

In the double picture update, the stunner posed for two close up shots. The costume was based on the infamous Batman nemesis, also known as Pamela Isley. As a botanist in the DC comics, she is often been pictured wearing botanical themed clothing, including her namesake ivy, and Kelsey did not disappoint.

Her outfit featured a green bustier top that was adorned with faux ivy along the border. It also boasted an incredibly revealing neckline, and dipped so low that it nearly extended to her belly button. The effect is that it showcased Kelsey’s ample cleavage, no doubt to her followers’ delight.

The boned corset-like nature of the top also made sure to hug her curves, flaunting her tiny waist and hourglass figure. In addition, the bustier also sported two thin green straps to create a tie-back halter top, as well as sheer green sleeves.

Kelsey accessorized with a gold necklace with her name on it, as well as gold dangling earrings. She also made sure to keep with the character by donning a red wig.

In terms of makeup, Kelsey kept her look very Kylie-esque with strong brows, liquid liner, falsies, and a strong nude lip. She also appeared to sport some gold body glitter on her shoulder. Kelsey then completed the look with an ivy wreath over hair long red locks.

In the first of the two pictures, Kelsey cocked her head slightly and played with her hair. In the second, she smolders at the camera while facing it straight on.

The pictures quickly racked up over 432,000 likes and close to 2,400 comments within just 24 hours.

“Can I PLEASE look like u,” one fan gushed, clearly loving Kelsey’s look.

“So pretty omg,” added another, along with a red heart.

“God is a woman, God is Kelsey Calemine,” proclaimed a third awestruck follower.

“Hottest woman alive,” concluded a fourth.

Many of the comments, however, also pointed out how similar Kelsey and Kylie look, with some even calling her a “wannabe.” It doesn’t help that Kelsey is a good friend of Stassie Karanikolaou, who is also the makeup mogul’s bff.

In fact, in other pictures on Kelsey’s feed, she sometimes looks identical to the reality television star.

Meanwhile, for her own Halloween costume, Kylie twinned with Stassie and the pair dressed up as fairies, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.