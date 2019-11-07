One Scene From Original ‘Game Of Thrones’ Pilot Made The Final Cut And, Of Course, It Was A Raunchy One

Esme Bianco, who played Ros in 'Game of Thrones,' revealed it was a scene with her and Peter Dinklage that made it through, causing wardrobe issues along the way.

Ever since HBO‘s Game of Thrones became a mega-hit, there has been some talk regarding the much-maligned first pilot episode. This episode was so bad that it was trashed and re-done, never to see the light of day. However, according to The Sun, one scene did make the final cut into the new pilot episode — and, of course, it was a raunchy scene.

Game of Thrones has always been known for its gratuitous use of sex. Right from the very first episode, there were raunchy scenes that drew in viewers. However, it has since been revealed that one of these scenes belongs to the original — and dreadful — Game of Thrones pilot.

This pilot episode was originally shot and put before the network before a decision was made whether or not to go ahead with the epic fantasy series based on George R. R. Martin’s book series, A Song of Ice and Fire. While HBO obviously saw the potential in the series, they would only allow it to be greenlit if the pilot episode was scrapped entirely.

This led to a major rewrite as well as some recastings before the new pilot episode was reshot. As for what happened in the original pilot episode? There are rumors regarding it, including some comments made by cast members. However, it was believed that nothing remained of that episode.

However, the actor who played Ros the prostitute in Game of Thrones, recently revealed during Con of Thrones that a scene involving her and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) did actually survive from the first pilot.

“I didn’t have a name at that point,” Esme Bianco revealed.

“I was only meant to do this one scene with [Tyrion]. They reshot almost the entire pilot with the exception of my scene with Peter [Dinklage].”

In addition to this seeming to be the only remaining scene from the original pilot, it also caused drama with the wardrobe department.

If viewers ever wondered why Tyrion’s hair seemed to change dramatically in Season 1 of Game of Thrones, it was thanks to this remaining scene cut from the original pilot episode. In the book series, Tyrion’s hair is described as being “so blond it seems white.” This led to showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, initially putting a wig on Dinklage. However, after the reshoot, they opted for the actor’s natural hair with caramel highlights.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe called House of the Dragon. As yet, no premiere date for this new series has been announced.