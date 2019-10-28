Larsa Pippen Reveals Her Bikini Bod From When She Was 20-Years-Old In Bombshell Throwback Photo

Larsa Pippen has been sharing a steady stream of Instagram posts and stories, and she took to the latter to share a throwback photo of herself from when she was 20-years-old.

The photo appeared to be a scan of a film photo, as young Larsa was spotted posing outdoors in front of a white planter. She wore a black bikini top that let her show off her cleavage, as she also appeared to be sporting a pair of white shorts.

The future Real Housewives of Miami star was also seen sporting a couple of braided pigtails, as she smiled widely for the shot. She also went barefoot and popped her right foot.

“Dang I was in great shape when I was 20,” she said in the captions.

And it’s true that she looked to be in great shape, as can be seen in her body. It seems that Larsa is also in a nostalgic mood, as she shared a post that was of her son, Justin. The video looked like an older clip, as her son appeared to be fairly young in the video. It showed him dribbling the basketball, and his talent was something that fans also noticed.

“Putting in work… in the house see mom, it’s ok to play ball in the house,” joked a follower.

“Hes even got a little musical rhythm to the dribble,” noted an admirer.

“WOW, you can just tell by the way he moves that B Ball, what he’s going to do. Cute boy,” complimented a fan.

“He has a Future in the nba,” declared a follower.

Considering that Justin’s dad is Scottie Pippen, it’s not that far-fetched to imagine that he may play professionally in the future.

In addition, Larsa shared other stories related to her prior posts. For one, she shared a picture of herself posing alongside her brother, Samuel Younan, in her camo outfit. Her brother rocked an all-green bodysuit with a loose fit, which he completed with black boots. The siblings seemingly matched and nailed the military look.

Plus, the reality TV star shared an image of herself at a party, as she posed behind model Shanina Shaik and socialite Paris Hilton. And while her stories were all light-hearted and fun, she also shared a serious message.

“There’s a crazy fire off the 405 near the Getty museum follow @tedfoxman for his live feed. Praying for everyone,” she said.

For now, fans can hope for more updates from Larsa in the coming days.