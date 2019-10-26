Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Talks To Tristan Thompson Frequently, Has Doubts About Getting Back Together

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split earlier this year after the NBA player was busted after cheating on his baby mama with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The infidelity marked the second time the basketball champ was unfaithful within the span of a year, but now things the exes are reportedly finding a healthier way to parent their daughter, True.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe and Tristan are getting along much better these days, and are even said to frequently communicate with each other. Although Thompson is in Cleveland for the start of the NBA season and Kardashian is at home in Calabasas, the two are allegedly staying connected.

Rumors about Khloe and Tristan have been flying since their split.

One that does not appear to be going away is that the pair may be getting back together. In fact, Thompson even allegedly bought his baby mama an expensive car allegedly in hopes of winning her back.

However, sources tell the outlet that Khloe knows exactly what Tristan is trying to do, and that the idea they will ever get back together is severely limited due to her lack of trust as a result of what has happened in the past.

“Khloe doubts he could ever win her back, but if it happens, it would only be if she feels she could truly trust him 100 percent again; and that’s not going to happen anytime soon. He’s done too much damage at this point and Khloe can’t imagine how she could ever fully trust him with her heart again,” an insider told the outlet.

“Khloe’s told all her friends that she isn’t going to go backwards. She does spend time with Tristan and she isn’t secretive about that because the time they spend together is with True, Khloe wants her to have at least some experience of her mom and dad spending time together,” the source added.

However, Kardashian is allegedly telling her friends and family that Thompson’s sweet-talking won’t suck her back in, and that it simply isn’t in the cards for the couple to be together at this point in time.

In addition to the time that Khloe and Tristan have been spending together, Thompson appears to act flirty with Kardashian on Instagram by leaving sweet comments and emoji on her photos. This behavior has not gone unnoticed.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of both Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson by following each on their individual Instagram accounts