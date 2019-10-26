Kinsey Wolanski Sizzles In Sexy ‘Astronaughty’ Costume

Instagram celebrity Kinsey Wolanski seems to be gearing up for Halloween, and this year, she thrilled her fans with a costume that was out of this world. Her latest update featured her wearing a sexy astronaut costume that showcased her incredible curves.

The costume was basically a skintight white latex bodysuit. The outfit featured a plunging neckline that showed off plenty of Kinsey’s cleavage. The suit also had a high-cut leg — a look that showed off Kinsey’s toned thighs. The beauty wore a pair of thigh-high silver glitter boots that added a bit of glam to the look. The suit also featured a wide, silver garter belt. In keeping with the astronaut theme, the suit had silver cuffs and some kind of space insignias on the shoulders, although they were difficult to see. Kinsey struck a pose and held one hand up to her face while giving the camera a serious look.

Kinsey wore a light application of makeup that included a nude color on her lips. Her hair was down in loose waves, cascading over one shoulder. She appeared to be at an event for Ignite, although she did not mention anything about the occasion in her caption — except to say she went home early.

She told her followers that she was “astronaughty” in the caption — and they were loving the look. The post was a smash hit, raking in over 77,000 likes and more than 350 comments within an hour of going live.

“Infinity and beyond,” quipped one admirer.

“Now this is Dope,” a second fan said.

“Hotter than hell,” wrote a third fan.

It’s not unusual for Kinsey to get such a reaction from her fans. They seem to love what she posts, and she knows what they like to see. Her Instagram page is a collection of her many outfits, which almost always show some skin. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the beauty left very little to the imagination in a white string bikini. One of her more popular posts in recent days showed her flaunting her cleavage in a tight top.

Her Instagram page also shows that she has a fun side and appears to enjoy pulling pranks on people. Many of her fans know that one thing that helped her become an Instagram sensation was when she ran across the field during the Champions League final in Madrid last January.

Fans wanting to see more of what Kinsey is up to can follow her Instagram account.