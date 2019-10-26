Australian Bombshell Isabelle Mathers Flaunts Insane Figure In Strappy Gold Bikini

Isabelle Mathers may not post on Instagram every day, but when she does, her uploads certainly don’t disappoint.

On Saturday, October 26, the Australian bombshell made a rare appearance on the social media platform that her 1.1 million followers appeared to be wild about. The new photo was taken selfie-style at the hands of the 20-year-old, who posed in the middle of her living room in front of a large mirror.

In the caption of her post, Isabelle once again confirmed with her thousands of fans that she was “in love with the sun.” She looked more than ready to spend a day basking underneath its warm, golden rays by the pool in a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Isabelle’s bikini look brought serious heat to her Instagram page, and one glance at the sizzling snap explained exactly why. The model looked hot in the strappy bikini’s golden color that popped against her bronzed skin and did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

The babe’s look included a minuscule top that appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Its triangle-shaped cups barely provided any coverage for Isabelle’s bosom and spilled cleavage out from nearly every angle for an NSFW display that her fans hardly seemed bothered by. Two thin straps were attached to the piece and crisscrossed over the model’s torso, highlighting her slender frame and chiseled abs.

On her lower half, the social media sensation sported a matching set of bikini bottoms that were equally as risque. The itty-bitty number covered only what was necessary, leaving her sculpted legs and curvy booty exposed thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Its thin waistband was pulled up high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection even more, al though the area hardly needed any help getting noticed.

Isabelle wore her brunette locks down in loose waves, which fell messily around her face and spilled over her shoulder. She positioned her phone in front of her face to capture the photo, but not enough to cover up her minimal makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

Fans went absolutely wild for the Aussie beauty’s new Instagram post. As of this writing, the upload has earned more than 81,000 likes after just six hours of going live on the platform and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post as well to shower Isabelle with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow you’re so gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said that Isabelle was a “goddess.”

“Can confirm for the 10000000 billionth time that your bod is beyond goals,” commented a third.

While Isabelle’s Instagram posts are not delivered all that often, her older sister Olivia continues to slay the social media platform on her own page. Earlier this week, the blonde bombshell flaunted her equally-as-impressive physique in a cheeky black bikini in a look that was a sensation on the social media sensation’s Instagram feed.